5 games to play while waiting for Dying Light 2

Dying Light debuted on the previous generation of consoles about seven years ago, and in that time, the nascent brand has already built a reputation for itself. Despite falling out of the gate, the initial game has gone on to become a cult classic, with its makers continuing to maintain it to this day.

Dying Light 2 is a new game set in a new environment with a fresh protagonist. The game will reportedly take 500+ hours to finish. While Techland’s upcoming sequel is releasing on February 4 2022, in the meantime there are some games that survival horror fans can play.

Survival horror fans can play these 5 games while waiting for Dying Light 2

Kill every zombie in State Of Decay 2 (Image via Youtube)

1) State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is the sequel to the first game in the State of Decay series, and it was launched on Xbox One and PC in 2018. This is a zombie survival game that is ideal for playing with buddies if players have someone with whom they want to take out zombies.

The player is charged with forming a community of survivors in order to secure their own survival in this game. Players will have to explore the region and battle zombies. They also have to eliminate harmful infestations, gather supplies, and recruit survivors to their stronghold to ensure the virus doesn't spread.

Dead Island's Gameplay (Image via Youtube)

2) Dead Island

The game takes place on a tropical island that was once a popular vacation spot. Then came the zombie apocalypse, which completely transformed everything. Zombies have taken over the world, and the player can take control one of four characters as they fight zombies and fulfil objectives.

Many people assumed that Dying Light would be a Dead Island sequel when it was initially revealed. Despite the fact that this wasn't the case, in the end, the games are quite similar, and anyone who enjoyed Dying Light enough to be enthusiastic for the sequel would probably like Dead Island, as well.

Alan wake remastered (Image via Youtube)

3) Alan Wake

While Dying Light is clearly an action-heavy horror game that is full of strong scares, not all horror games are like that. Alan Wake is a spooky game that follows a thriller novelist named Alan Wake and his wife as they travel to the imaginary town of Bright Falls, in the hopes of overcoming his writer's block. When his wife goes missing, he sets out to find her, only to discover that things he's written about in his novels are starting to happen.

Dead rising 2 Remastered (Image via Youtube)

4) Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2 is the sequel to the first game in the Dead Rising series. In this game, the player takes control of Chuck Greene, a former motocross racer who finds himself in the middle of a zombie epidemic in a Nevada casino.

Players are challenged with fulfilling objectives and combating zombies throughout the game. Aside from that, the game has another distinctive feature. The player must ensure that they return to the safe room by a particular time each day in order to give Chuck's daughter her daily dose of anti-zombie medication.

Evil Within 2 (Image via Youtube)

5) Evil Within Series

The Evil Within is a survival horror game series. These games were directed by one of the Resident Evil game's designers, which means that any lover of survival horror knows that these games will be scary.

These games feature Sebastian, a detective who is dispatched to investigate a murder at a mental institution when he and his associates are forced into a peculiar nightmare world in the first game. Throughout the game, Sebastian must strive to locate his partners, survive in this world, and unravel the truths of precisely what is going on.

