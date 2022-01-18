Is it necessary to play Dying Light before Dying Light 2?

Dying Light is still remembered as one of the most popular survival/horror games in history. It was introduced in 2015 and instantly grew in popularity owing to its unique features. The game became everyone's favourite because of its parkour-style actions, dazzling weaponry, striking visuals, and much more.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman Over 3 000 000 (!) of you have added Dying Light 2 Stay Human to your wishlists on Steam! Thank you so much, each and every one of you. See you in The City on February 4th! Over 3 000 000 (!) of you have added Dying Light 2 Stay Human to your wishlists on Steam! Thank you so much, each and every one of you. See you in The City on February 4th!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/9xmbppRKyl

Although Dying Light isn't as huge as other AAA open-world games, it strikes a perfect mix between quality and quantity of material, making the adventure exciting from start to finish. This has resulted in a slew of new gamers getting on the hype train, some of whom may be unsure if they need to play the first game before moving on to the sequel.

Why it’s not important to play Dying Light 1 to understand the sequel

One of the reasons why players don't need to play DL1 before DL2 is that the storylines are not connected, the characters are different, the location where the game takes place is different, and the mission that the player must do significantly varies.

Players have to use their environment as a weapon (Image via Youtube)

The protagonist of Dying Light 1 was Kyle, charged with gathering information while Harran (the city where the players are dropped) was reportedly undergoing a zombie apocalypse. However, the sequel will star Aiden Caldwell, who is assigned with finding a cure for the pandemic, and the trip is said to be full of crucial decisions that might alter the story's conclusion.

Use UV lights to takedown zombies (Image via Youtube)

Despite the differences in storylines, both games are set in the same world. According to the developers, the sequel takes place 15 years after the Harran breakout, although there are no ties to the first game. This means that gamers who missed out on the first game don't have to go back and play it again to experience the story.

The sequel will also feature a variety of zombies (Image via MP1st)

Also Read Article Continues below

Furthermore, the sequel may feature several connections to the first game. In keeping with the creators' remarks, such connections may not detract from the narrative experience, but experienced players may enjoy the extra richness of the story.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar