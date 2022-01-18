5 things to know about Dying Light 2 ahead of its launch

It's been over seven years since Dying Light debuted, and by now, the game has established quite a reputation for itself. Dying Light has become a cult classic and is still supported by its makers to this day.

The sequel, which takes place in a new environment, has a new protagonist as well.

Dying Light 2 Parkour Moves (Image via YouTube) Dying Light 2 Protagonist (Image via Moviesignature)

Dying Light 2 comes with white-knuckle parkour maneuvers, brutal combat, and plot beats that may alter radically based on gamers’ decisions.

Multiple delays have pushed the game back, but the moment has finally come for gamers to get their hands on Techland's long-awaited follow-up to one of the last generation's biggest successes.

The title is among the most anticipated games of 2022, and people are eager for any new information about it.

Here are 5 things you should know about Dying Light 2

1) New Protagonist

Dying Light 2 is set 15 years after the events of the original game. The apocalypse has truly arrived, and what players have witnessed in Harran is a world adapted to fighting zombies.

Dying Light 2 is set in a world that is full of undead horror and contagious diseases. That means the players can play the sequel with ease, even if they know little about Dying Light.

2) The Enemies

Zombies of Dying Light 2 (Image via Dying Light Wiki)

According to the creator, the game contains twice as many animations as the original game. The emphasis on flexibility and movement has greatly influenced game design, enabling Techland to construct a world filled with lofty structures and treacherous passageways.

Gamers will encounter a lot of enemies that are too powerful to take on early in the game, so they have to be quick, be aware of the escape routes, and understand when to escape.

3) Combat System

Combat System of the game (Image via Xbox.com)

Dying Light 2 is set in Harran, which is a fictitious European city with a deep history. A sizeable portion of the in-game narrative is dedicated to explaining why there are so few guns around.

The game is highly focused on melee combat and hand-to-hand conflicts, so players will have to learn how to handle knives, poles, baseball bats, and whatever else is necessary to survive in the city.

4) Stealth

Players can use the environment to take down their enemies (Image via YouTube)

Stealth wasn’t a feasible option in the first game. Sure, gamers could try to sneak around bandits and zombies, but it was considerably more efficient to just hack and dice their opponents with knives and arrows.

With improved AI and a skill tree more suited to stealth play, the players may now choose to slip past the clamoring undead. If players are having trouble with a quest, a more silent approach can be precisely what the players need to proceed and level up.

5) Smart moves

If players want to obtain the greatest gear or reach the most perilous regions with a little more protection, they will need to pay close attention to the day/night cycle. The streets are normally safer during the day (allowing the player to walk across the city easily), and zombies cluster indoors, away from the sun's fatal UV rays.

The undead crowd the streets at night, making it difficult for players to leave with ease. Thus, players are advised to recognize the passing of time and organize their actions accordingly.

