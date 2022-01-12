10 most anticipated RPGs of 2022

2021 saw a number of exciting RPGs (role-playing games) such as Tales of Arise and Shin Megami Tensei V make their way to gamers, and 2022 is shaping up to be even more fruitful for lovers of the genre.

RPGs are hugely popular among players all over the globe for their world-building, character development and the overarching stories they tell. Titles such as The Witcher 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim perfectly embody the vast possibilities of this genre.

2022 is an exciting year for video games in general as a number of major titles are slated for release over the coming months. Players will be spoilt for choice as they juggle games from multiple publishers and across varying genres.

For this article, we will delve into 10 games that will push the boundaries of the RPG genre in 2022.

From Starfield to Forspoken, 10 RPGs that will top players' lists this year

A plethora of RPGs will be taking players on a joyride through multiple meticulously-crafted worlds in 2022. From the fantasy worlds of the Lands Between to the magical domain of Hogwarts, RPG players are in for an absolute treat this year.

10 RPGs of 2022 to keep an eye out for

Starfield

Elden Ring

Baldur's Gate 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Dying Light 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Cherobyl

Horizon Forbidden West

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

King Arthur Knight's Tale

Forspoken

1) Starfield

Developer - Bethesda Game Studios

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S

Release - November 11, 2022

With Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios will finally be releasing its first new IP in over two-and-a-half decades, and fans of the studio are excitedly counting down the days to November 11. Players have been promised a realistic adventure of space exploration and not just "Fallout in space."

In an interview with The Telegraph, Game Director Todd Howard explained:

"The game is set about 300 plus years in our own future. And Constellation is this kind of last group of space explorers. It's like NASA meets Indiana Jones meets the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, a group of people that are still searching for answers."

2) Elden Ring

Developer - FromSoftware

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5

Release - February, 2022

There's a little over a month to go before the world of Elden Ring, crafted intricately by the legendary Hidetaka Miyazaki in tandem with George R. R. Martin, is released for players to jump in to. They will be taking on the role of the Tarnished - "exiles from the Lands Between who lost the Ring's grace."

Players have been privy to bits and pieces of the story and gameplay courtesy of the developers. Some have even gotten to sample the network beta. The game world looks alluring with its fantastical lore and mythical creatures.

Elden Ring received the "Most Anticipated Game" award at The Games Award for two years in a row and from the looks of things, the game is more than likely to justify it.

3) Baldur's Gate 3

Developer - Larian Studios

Platforms - Microsoft Windows

Release - 2022

Although the game has been in early access for a little more than a year, Baldur's Gate III will be released in its full glory in 2022. Dating back to 1998, Baldur's Gate is one of the most acclaimed RPG franchises.

Unlike previous titles in the series, Baldur's Gate III features turn-based combat and will be set over 120 years after the events of Baldur's Gate II, and some months after the happenings of Baldur's Gate. During the game's early access phase over the past year, it has received a number of patches and players are eagerly awaiting its full release.

4) Hogwarts Legacy

Developer - Avalanche Software

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5

Release - 2022

Set in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy will bring players to an open world at the famed school of wizadry. Players will don the role of a student on the grounds, choose their House, attend classes and explore the various locations in the game, based on the books.

Players around the world are eagerly awaiting their acceptance letter to Hogwarts. Hopefully the release date will be announced soon and the Hogwarts Express will be filled with countless players taking a journey that they had always dreamed of.

5) Dying Light 2

Developer - Techland

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5

Release - February 4, 2022

February is choc-a-bloc with a number of major releases and Dying Light 2: Stay Human is one of them. Players have been exceptionally hyped about this RPG, sequel to the highly acclaimed predecessor.

Players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell in a zombie-infested apocalyptic world set 20 years after the events of Dying Light. The new protagonist also has the unique traversing mechanism of parkouring through the urban location of the game.

6) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Cherobyl

Developer - GSC Game World

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S

Release - April 28, 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Cherobyl is the fourth game in the series and the first in 13 years since Call of Pripyat. The game's initially announcement came quite a while back before its development went through a number of difficulties.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Cherobyl will reportedly be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The post-apocalyptic RPG will be looking to build on the successes of its predecessors, putting players in the role of a Stalker making their way through the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

7) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer - Guerrilla Games

Platforms - PlayStation 4 & 5

Release - February 18, 2022

The world of Horizon Forbidden West looks even more gorgeous than its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn. Both in the content shared by the developers and a stray leak which showcased a couple of pictures, Forbidden West depicts remarkably rich visual fidelity.

The RPG will be following Aloy's adventures in a post-apocalyptic United States as she ventures out into the mysterious frontier of the Forbidden West. The game also introduces new machines and tribes.

8) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developer - Koei Tecmo Games and Team Ninja

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5

Release - March 18, 2022

This upcoming RPG is set in "a dark fantasy interpretation of the setting for the original Final Fantasy game." The primary character is Jack Garlan, who is driven by a need to destroy Chao. He is accompanied by several other characters.

The aim of Stranger of Paradise is to have a mature and brutal reinterpretation of the Final Fantasy games. The game was first announced at E3 2021 and players are excited to see what the developers have in store for them.

9) King Arthur: Knight's Tale

Developer - NeocoreGames

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

Release - February 15, 2022

The objective of King Arthur: Knight's Tale, according to the game's site, is to kill King Arthur "or whatever he has become." The vibe of the game is that of classic RPGs with a perfect blend of strategizing and combat along with well-written stories and characters.

The game will leave early access and be fully released on February 15, 2022.

10) Forspoken

Developer - Luminous Productions

Platforms - PlayStation 5

Release - May 24, 2022

Forspoken looks vivid and focuses on fluid movement across the map and fast-paced action. The protagonist is a young woman who goes by the name of Frey Holland and finds herself in the fantasy world of Athia. She can wield magical powers as she tries to survive in the hostile land and find a way back to her home.

The trailer of the game shown at the Game Awards 2021 depicted a world of corruption and tyrannical rulers. The action sequences were vibrant and intriguing. It will be interesting to see how Forspoken turns out when it releases.

Honorable Mentions

Ark: Survival Evolved 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Salt and Sacrifice

Lost Ark

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee