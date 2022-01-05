What is the release date for Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the many games that are garnering plenty of hype as the new year begins. Considering how many games have been delayed due to the pandemic, players of all kinds are looking forward to a year full of heavy-hitting releases.

Just like other major titles, Hogwarts Legacy was not immune to the inevitable delays, and fans have been looking for a date which they can hold on to. Harry Potter fans haven't had the best luck in terms of games for a while, so Hogwarts Legacy is highly anticipated.

When will Hogwarts Legacy become available to play?

According to the question and answer section on the game's official website, Hogwarts Legacy is set for a 2022 release date. The game has already been delayed once, so the chances of another delay are slim. But so far, 2022 is shaping up to be the best year in gaming since 2019. Many developers are looking to finally release their titles, and Hogwarts Legacy is included in the list.

An exact 2022 date has yet to be provided for Hogwarts Legacy, but some educated estimates can be used. The start of 2022 is already stacked to the brim with major titles and releasing the game then would be unwise. Considering an official date still has yet to appear, the first half of 2022 is already unlikely.

In line with the typical release of Harry Potter movies, it's entirely likely that the game will be slated for a holiday timeline. Dates such as October or November of 2022 are definitely plausible. That would also give the game a window after God of War Ragnarok releases.

What kind of game is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy brings players to the 1800s (Image via Warner Bros.)

For those who are new to the Hogwarts Legacy title, this is the next major Harry Potter themed game that players can get their hands on. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the game is the fact that players can expect an expansive RPG with action-based gameplay.

Taking place in the 1800s, players will be able to utilize an open world along with all of the RPG elements. Of course, the game will also have an original story that takes place within the Harry Potter universe, and players can once again enter the world of wizards.

