When will God Of War Ragnarok release?

God of War Ragnarok has been hyped up for a while now and is nearly as anticipated as the upcoming Elden Ring game in early 2022. After some delays due to the pandemic like so many other games in the past couple of years, God of War was also subject to some schedule changes. As per the latest PlayStation showcase and a rumored leak, the game may release on September 30, 2022.

While those delays to God of War Ragnarok may have complicated the game for a bit, players can begin to look forward to a more straightforward timeline for the game. Needless to say, if God of War Ragnarok sticks to the same release this time around, gamers are in for a stacked year within the industry.

God of War Ragnarok is set to be released in 2022

After the last PlayStation showcase, God of War Ragnarok was set up with some brand new footage and a vague release date for players to look forward to. While the rumored date is set for late 2022, guessing any further will require more confirmation from Sony itself.

There is some recent evidence from a store listing that God of War Ragnarok may be available in September of 2022. In a tweet from PlayStation Game Size, a listing was flagged by the account that caught a potential release date. According to the PlayStation Database, the full release will be on September 30, 2022. As always though, this could be some kind of placeholder.

Considering the only aspect of the date that has been revealed is the year being 2022, it's safe to say that God of War Ragnarok will not be releasing in the first quarter. After all, Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring are set to be best-sellers going into spring of the coming year.

Which platforms will God of War Ragnarok release on?

Like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok will be a PlayStation exclusive until further notice. While that may limit many other gamers, at least PlayStation 4 owners will also be able to play alongside PlayStation 5 owners.

It's possible in the next year or two that God of War Ragnarok will go over to PC platforms just like the 2018 God of War did. But until Sony confirms the move for the sequel title, PC players will have to wait or get a hold of a PlayStation.

