God of War Ragnarök will let Kratos visit all nine realms including Asgard

After months of speculations, PlayStation finally announced the next adventure of Kratos and his son Atreus in God of War Ragnarök.

Developed by Santa Monica Studios, God of War is arguably the flagship franchise of the PlayStation. While the original trilogy took place in and around Greek Mythology, the 2018 soft-reboot takes Kratos to the world of Norse Mythology.

Equipped with Leviathan Axe, Kratos, now a father, journeys across multiple realms, accompanied by his son Atreus, to spread the ashes of his wife from the peak of the highest mountain.

The last game ended with a cliffhanger, teasing a confrontation between Kratos and the God of Thunder, Thor. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel.

God of War Ragnarök reveal left fans wanting more

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated sequels of this generation. Following on from the incredible story foundation laid by the first game, God of War Ragnarök follows Kratos and Atreus once again on their journey.

The game picks up a few years after the first game, as Fimbulwinter approaches. Atreus questions what it means to be Loki. The trailer also showcased new locations and confirmed that all nine realms will be accessible.

God of War Ragnarök brings back old characters like Mimir, Sindri, and Brok. However, not all characters are coming back as friendly. After Kratos killed her son Baldur, the once ally turned enemy Freya will return to God of War Ragnarök as one of the primary antagonists.

Kratos will also be fighting against the God of Thunder, Thor. The trailer ends as Kratos finds the Norse God of War, Tyr.

Grace Orlady, senior communications manager at Santa Monica, said:

"While the last game built an enormous amount of trust and understanding between father and son, there is still a great deal of complexity in their interactions – especially after the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw. Atreus is desperately curious. Like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms. Kratos, still bearing the knowledge of his past mistakes, wants to spare Atreus the bloody lessons he learned from his conflict with gods. He wants to keep his son safe, above all, and their confrontation with Baldur has vindicated the belief that only tragedy will come from further entanglements with the Aesir."

Here's an excerpt of what the developers had to say about the game::

"Together, Kratos and Atreus will have to make a choice about which path they will take. Whatever they choose will define the fate of all those living in the Nine Realms as Ragnarök approaches."

The game looks stunning and players can’t wait to play God of War Ragnarok next year.

