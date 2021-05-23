Will God of War: Ragnarok release in 2021?

The much-awaited sequel to God of War (2018) is reportedly delayed to 2022. The sequel, which was unofficially dubbed God of War: Ragnarok, was initially slated for a 2021 release.

2018's God of War took the video game world by storm. Kratos' tonal shift to becoming a more sympathetic father figure and his entry into Norse mythology along with a massive gameplay overhaul was risky but necessary. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio knew it was time to take the franchise in a new direction. The dive paid off, and God of War (2018) was a massive success both critically and financially.

God of War: Ragnarok released its teaser trailer in September 2020, which did not flesh out much about the game. The logo, as seen in the teaser, looked like a blue cold Omega symbol with the runes spelling out 'Ragnarok.' The trailer concludes with the text “Ragnarok is coming.”

But as the E3 2021 season approaches, it seems increasingly unlikely that God of War: Ragnarok will be released in 2021.

God of War: Ragnarok release reportedly delayed

With the lack of information from Santa Monica Studios since the teaser’s release, the assumption is that the sequel won’t release in 2021.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently confirmed the assumption when asked about whether God of War: Ragnarok would be formally delayed.

I think it was delayed months ago and will be formally announced whenever they next talk about it — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2021

This was in context to Horizon Forbidden West’s release date, which is still slated for this year. Guerrilla Studio, the makers of the Horizon series, are reportedly going to reveal more about their game at the next Playstation event. According to industry insiders, Guerrilla Studio are sticking to a 2021 release date.

Although disappointing, God of War: Ragnarok’s delay does not come as a surprise to players. With the pandemic slowing down the development process for all game studios, a title as ambitious as the God of War sequel is bound to take a long development cycle.

All in all, there is not much players can do except wait for the next Playstation event to reveal information about the game. With the E3 2021 season being filled with video game showcase events, some details about the God of War: Ragnarok’s development progress will surely come out. Quite notably, Playstation is present in the official attendee list of Summer Game Fest 2021, which will have its exciting kickoff event on June 10th, 2021.