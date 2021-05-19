Top 5 most anticipated PS5 games in E3 2021

E3 2021 is around the corner, and video games fans worldwide are eager to catch glimpses of the up-and-coming games.

After 2020’s E3 being canceled due to the global pandemic, E3 2021 is returning as a completely digital event. It is set to run between June 12-15, 2021. There are generally more video game events around the same time, like the PlayStation State of Play, EA Play Live, Summer Game Fest being the most notable.

Although Sony has stepped away from attending E3 2021, many third-party PlayStation titles will still be announced during the event.

The upcoming State of Play will likely shed light on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-party titles. Sony is yet to announce the dates for their next State of Play event. However, it is expected to take place in June, sometime around the E3 2021 digital event.

The most anticipated PS5 games in E3 2021

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West (Image from Playstation)

The long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is slated for release in 2021. Horizon Forbidden West was first revealed on the PlayStation State of Play in June 2020.

Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy. The sequel sees Aloy traveling to California, San Francisco, and Yosemite in a post-apocalyptic setting. If the trailer is any indication, Horizon Forbidden West will feature quite a lot of underwater gameplay.

Although it isn’t getting shown in E3 2021, it is most likely to be featured in Sony’s next State of Play event.

#2 God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok fan cover art (Image from whatculture.com)

This sequel to the critically acclaimed crown jewel of the PS4 era, God of War, was first teased at the end of the PlayStation 5 showcase in September 2020.

However, Sony has remained silent about the game’s development. The only thing known about the game is its release sometime in the future. Players can expect to jump into action against the many Norse gods and wreak havoc in a cataclysmic Norse mythology setting.

God of War: Ragnarok, being a first-party Sony title, won’t be shown in E3 2021. However, fans can expect to see the highly anticipated return of the father-son duo at the next State of Play.

#3 Final Fantasy XVI - Awakening

Final Fantasy XVI (Image from Square Enix)

The sixteenth mainline installment to the long-running Final Fantasy series is expected to appear in E3 2021. Square Enix, the game’s publisher, confirmed that it would be attending E3 2021.

The trailer made it amply clear that Final Fantasy is once again going back to its medieval fantasy roots with this installment. Final Fantasy XVI is being directed by Naoki Yoshida, who was instrumental in Final Fantasy XIII’s impressive turnaround with its "A Realm Reborn" reinvention.

#4 Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Image from Ember Lab)

This story-driven third-person game from Ember Lab caught the eye of fans with its first trailer, shown in Sony’s Future of Gaming event in June 2020.

The world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to be based on Southeast Asian fantasy. The visual aesthetic seems to be inspired by the likes of Pixar and Studio Ghibli, but at the same time, it looks original.

The game is slated to be released on August 24, 2021.

#5 Forspoken

Forspoken (Image from Square Enix)

Initially named Project Athia, this game from Square Enix is likely to be shown in E3 2021. Forspoken is an action RPG set in the dangerous yet fantastical land of Athia.

Players would be taking on the role of a female protagonist named Frey, who needs to harness her magical powers to survive in the dangerous world. The trailer showed high-octane gameplay where Frey was seen traversing the world with incredible speed and fluidity. Actress Ella Balinska plays Frey.

Other than the game mentioned above, there are highly anticipated PS5 games expected to be shown in E3 2021. It includes games like Hogwarts Legacy, Stray, Little Devil Inside, Dying Light 2, Pragmata, etc. The future of the PS5 looks bright as many exciting titles are soon going to be on the platform.