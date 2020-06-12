Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West Announced on PS5: All you need to know

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West is expected to release on PS5 during the 2021 holiday season.

The game is a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn that is available on PS4.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

In the PlayStation Future of Gaming event, 23 new games for PS5, most of them being PS5 exclusives, were revealed along with the PS5 hardware. Horizon Zero Dawn 2 was one such game. The event has been well-received by the gaming community.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West set for a 2021 release on PS5:

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West is the sequel to PS4's masterpiece Horizon Zero Dawn. The storyline of the game takes place right after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn and Its Frozen Wild DLC. Aloy travels the lush and apocalyptic version of the West to find new answers. Her journey shows the mecha-apocalyptic version of the West that we have never seen in any other games.

The game will include a plethora of new enemies like a mecha version of a giant crocodile, a mecha turtle and a mammoth-like mecha. Fans must be keeping their fingers crossed, wondering whether they can be hacked or tamed.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 has not yet received a definitive release date. It is expected to be launched in Holiday 2021 as the release will depend on the evolving COVID 19 situation.

The Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West is expected to prominently feature Ray Tracing and the powerful SSD on PS5. The game will have natural lighting thanks to RTX. It will include underwater battles and exploration.

Advertisement

Official Take on Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West:

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.