PS5 First look revealed, aesthetically better than Xbox Project Scarlett

Sony's latest PS5 console has a sleek look and promises to deliver the next level of gaming experience.

During the launch event for PS5, Sony announced that the PS5 will come in two variants.

The PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming Reveal event is one of the best things we have seen till now this year. The long wait for PS5 finally got over as Sony revealed their latest hardware during the event. The gaming community can now see how the next-gen PlayStation looks like. PS5 has a sleek modern look with blue LEDs beautifying the overall design. The best aspect about PS5 is its overall size and the dimension of the console.

PS5 comes in two variants. One is with the 4K Blu-Ray disk drive, and the other one is the digital edition. Barring minor design changes, both the consoles share the same look.

Sony's latest console, the PS5, is a powerful machine. Some of its hardware is even better than the best PC hardwares. One of the best examples in this regard is the SSD in PS5, which is considered faster than an SSD in a PC.

Even with such specifications, PS5 has a small and compact design. We all love Xbox for their hardware specification and some of their titles. However, in terms of aesthetics and design, Xbox's next-gen console, Project Scarlett was surely a disappointment.

PlayStation 5 The Future of Gaming event showcased some of the most-awaited games like Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Spider-Man, Resident Evil 8 and a few more. It also showed us how a true next-gen console looks.

Sony's take on PS5:

At the launch event of PS5, Sony announced the following:

"At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 game-play experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation."