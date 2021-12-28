God of War Ragnarok possible release date leaked

The possible release date for one of the most anticipated titles, God of War Ragnarok, might have leaked.

PlayStation’s flagship franchise God of War follows the story of Kratos, a demigod who later ascends to the title of God of War. While the original trilogy and its spinoff titles took place in Greek Mythology, 2018’s God of War took the story to the Norse Mythological realm and kicked off a new saga with new characters.

The follow-up to 2018’s God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. And the recent leak hints towards its possible release date.

God of War Ragnarok could release in September 2022

God of War (2018) kicked off a new saga with Kratos and his son Atreus. After the death of his wife, Kratos, along with Atreus, must journey across the Nordic realm to spread his wife’s ashes from the highest mountain peak.

Throughout the journey, Kratos and Atreus come across several characters, both allies and foes, from Nordic Mythology. The game set’s up to major plot points, including The God of Thunder, Thor as a future foe, and the catastrophic Ragnarok that takes the realm to the beginning.

God of War Ragnarok was confirmed to be under development in 2020 and was showcased during the PlayStation Showcase in 2021 with a release window of 2022 and the introduction of new characters and old ones.

The plausible release date for God of War Ragnarok might have leaked. According to PlayStation Datamine, God of War Ragnarok is set for September 30, 2022, for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Of course, it must be noted that the dates might be a placeholder and not finalized as of yet. However, if God of War Ragnarok does release in September of 2022, it will be the first time for a mainline title to be released towards the end of the year.

God of War Ragnarok will be the final chapter of the Norse Saga with the future God of War set in different mythologies. God of War Ragnarok is being directed by Eric Williams, with series veteran and God of War (2018) director Cory Barlog taking a producer role. The game is all set to be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

