God of War Ragnarok director Cory Barlog responds to cross-gen backlash

Cory Barlog, the creative director of God of War Ragnarok, has responded to the backlash that Santa Monica Studio has been receiving since the game was announced as a cross-gen release.

God of War Ragnarok is, without question, one of the most highly anticipated video games right now.

The God of War franchise has always been a flagbearer for the PlayStation series of consoles since its debut on the PlayStation 2. The 2018’s soft reboot of the franchise brought Kratos into the land of Norse mythology to face the gods of Asgard.

A sequel was announced during the 2020 PlayStation 5 showcase, with the tease “Ragnarok is coming.”

God of War sequel faces backlash following news of cross-gen support

In a recent blogpost, Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, stated that the God of War sequel has been delayed to 2022. He added that the game will be coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The delay came as no surprise, as many other ambitious gaming projects were also postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the bigger surprise was the game’s PlayStation 4 announcement.

While last-gen support is certainly a good thing, many fans fear that the game could be held back due to technical limitations.

Unfortunately, some fans took things a little too far when criticizing the move.

Alanah Pearce, a writer at Santa Monica Studio, recently posted a screenshot of abusive messages that she has been receiving regarding the delay and cross-gen support of God of War Ragnarok.

Aside from the ones I got for being hired in the first place, I think this is my first game-dev-related abusive message. I’VE FINALLY BEEN INITIATED, LOOK AT ME GO! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/17jNTGGvSx — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 4, 2021

"I made the calls, I did this" - Cory Barlog asks fans to stop attacking the Santa Monica Studio team

Cory Barlog has been attached to the God of War franchise since its inception. He stepped into a director role for the 2007’s God of War II, which he reprised for the 2018’s soft reboot. Barlog also won Best Game Direction and Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018 ceremony.

Addressing the backlash regarding God of War Ragnarok, the 45-year-old tweeted:

every single human at the studio is there specifically because they are fucking EXCEPTIONAL at what they do. we are better because of them.



hell, I am lucky anyone is willing to lend their talent and intellect to my bullshit.



for some reason they do and I love them for it.❤️ — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 4, 2021

Despite the God of War Ragnarok release being postponed until next year, fans are holding out hope for a gameplay sneak peek during the upcoming E3 Season.

