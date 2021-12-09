God of War PC features, spec requirements, and more

PlayStation’s iconic title and 2018 Game of the Year winner, God of War, is finally making its way to PC in January 2022.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio, 2018’s God of War is a spiritual reboot of PlayStation's iconic franchise. Decades after taking down the Greek Pantheon, the spartan Kratos has settled down in the Nordic realm. However, after the passing of his wife, he must embark on a quest along with his son Atreus to spread her ashes from the highest peak of all realms.

While the game was launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 and is supported on PlayStation 5, this marks the first time the game is making its way to the PC platform.

Specs required to run God of War PC and its new features

God of War PC launches on January 14, 2022, on Steam and Epic Games Store. The title is available for pre-order right now, but before that, let’s take a look at the newly revealed specification requirements for God of War PC.

Minimum (720p at 30fps)

Graphics Settings : Low

: Low GPU : Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB) CPU : Intel i5 2500K (4 core 3.3 GHz), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHZ)

: Intel i5 2500K (4 core 3.3 GHz), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHZ) RAM : 8 GB DDR

: 8 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended (1080p at 30fps)

Graphics Settings : Original

: Original GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB) CPU : Intel i5 6600K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2400 (4 core 3.6 GHZ)

: Intel i5 6600K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2400 (4 core 3.6 GHZ) RAM : 8 GB DDR

: 8 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SDD

High (1080p at 60fps)

Graphics Settings : Original

: Original GPU : Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB) CPU : Intel i7 4770K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHZ)

: Intel i7 4770K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHZ) RAM : 8 GB DDR

: 8 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SSD

Performance (1440p at 60fps)

Graphics Settings : High

: High GPU : Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB)

: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) CPU : Intel i7 7700K (4 core 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHZ)

: Intel i7 7700K (4 core 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHZ) RAM : 16 GB DDR

: 16 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra (4K at 60fps)

Graphics Settings : Ultra

: Ultra GPU : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD RX 6800XT (16 GB)

: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD RX 6800XT (16 GB) CPU : Intel i9 9900K (8 core 3.6 GHz), AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHZ)

: Intel i9 9900K (8 core 3.6 GHz), AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHZ) RAM : 16 GB DDR

: 16 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SSD

God of War PC brings in new features, including Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Enhanced graphics.

