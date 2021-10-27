LinkedIn job posting might indicate towards a future God of War Ragnarök PC port

God of War Ragnarök is the much-anticipated follow-up of 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War. The game served as a soft reboot of PlayStation’s iconic franchise by taking Kraton to the realm of Nordic mythology. Kratos goes through a journey accompanied by his son Atreus and his new weapon, the leviathan Axe.

The God of Ragnarök picks up a few years after the first game as it brings forth and resolves the story elements set in God of War. The title will serve as the final chapter of the Norse Saga. The game is set to launch in 2022 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. But could the title also make its way to the PC sooner than expected?

Job posting by Jetpack Interactive senior programmer indicates towards God of War Ragnarök PC port

After almost four years, 2018’s God of War recently announced that it would be headed over to the PC platform. While initially assumed to be developed by Nixxes, it was later clarified that the PC port is being developed by Jetpack Interactive, a port-focused studio based in Vancouver, BC.

Quite recently, a Senior Programmer at Jetpack Interactive updated his LinkedIn profile by mentioning God of War Ragnarök as the project he is currently working on. His job description includes Tool support for the rendering team, Maya plugins, and python scripts.

While it is plausible that the particular Senior Programmer made a mistake and named the sequel, the alternative plausibility opens up the door to a more extensive discussion.

While the PlayStation title has been exclusive to the console family, PlayStation has recently shown interest in bringing flagship titles, from Uncharted to God of War, to the PC platform.

Screen grabbed from Jetpack Senior Programmer's profile (Image via LinkedIn)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is quite possible that given PlayStation’s current interest in supporting the PC platform, they are already thinking of the future and outsourcing the PC port of God of War Ragnarök before the game release.

For now, the God of War Ragnarök is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, it could make its way to PC quite soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar