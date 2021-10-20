PlayStation's flagship title God of War is making its way to PC in 2022

God of War (2018) has been officially confirmed to be getting a PC release on January 14, 2022. After many rumors floating for quite a long time, the crown jewel of Sony’s console in the PS4 era is making its way to PC after almost four years of its initial release.

Jonathon Dornbush @jmdornbush PlayStation @PlayStation Embark on Kratos’ deeply personal quest into the brutal Norse realms when God of War (2018) comes to PC on January 14, 2022. Details: play.st/3C1GFVU Embark on Kratos’ deeply personal quest into the brutal Norse realms when God of War (2018) comes to PC on January 14, 2022. Details: play.st/3C1GFVU https://t.co/HEPfQ1ello Very smart move, gets God of War into potentially many more hands shortly before Ragnarok comes out. Glad more people will get to experience one of my favorite games ever! twitter.com/playstation/st… Very smart move, gets God of War into potentially many more hands shortly before Ragnarok comes out. Glad more people will get to experience one of my favorite games ever! twitter.com/playstation/st…

The PC release of God of War packs a lot of graphical features, which are a step up from the console version. The game is currently up for pre-order at the Steam store.

Sony’s foray into the PC gaming audience mostly started with Horizon Zero Dawn. With Xbox releasing all their erstwhile console exclusives on the PC platform, PC users often have felt alienated to be untouched by PlayStation titles. With Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War, Sony wants to cater to PC gamers now.

God of War for PC will feature 4k resolution, unlocked framerate, DLSS, widescreen support, and more

The official PlayStation blog, written by Grace Orlady, the Senior Community Manager of Santa Monica Studio, noted the exclusive graphical settings in God of War’s PC release.

Nibel @Nibellion God Of War on PC will also support both DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers natively and also include previously released digital content blog.playstation.com/2021/10/20/god… God Of War on PC will also support both DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers natively and also include previously released digital contentblog.playstation.com/2021/10/20/god… https://t.co/12e2cfQbt6

God of War in PC will feature higher resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, and enhance its ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO. Moreover, it will support Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) feature on RTX GPUs to pump out high frames per second even at higher resolutions and maxed out graphics settings.

“In addition to DLSS, we will also have NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology available. Reflex delivers a more responsive experience allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos.”

Alongside these graphics and performance enhancements, God of War on PC will also feature widescreen (21:9) panels.

Controls have often been a somewhat neglected aspect in games that have been ported to PC from PlayStation. However, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that it will feature customizable controls on the PC release, which is a welcome move for all users on the platform. PC users opting to play the game on the controller will also benefit from the support on DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, in addition to more gamepads.

