Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: All you need to know

Horizon Zero Dawn is an Action-RPG game developed by Guerilla Games. The game was first released on PlayStation 4 as an exclusive title. However, both Sony and Guerilla Games decided that the game's structure is more suitable for PC. Therefore, a complete edition for Horizon Zero Dawn was announced shortly.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition release date

Horizon Zero Dawn's Complete Edition is slated to launch for the PC platform on August 7, 2020. The game is available to purchase from Epic Games Store and Steam for 14.99 USD. Indian players will have to pay 1099 INR to buy the game.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition official system requirements

Image Credit: Guerrilla Games

(Source-theprofanedotaku)

Minimum PC requirements-

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

CPU : Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD FX6300

GPU : Nvidia Geforce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 290

DirectX : Version 12

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Storage: 100 GB

Recommended PC requirements-

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU : Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Memory : 16 GB RAM

Storage: 100 GB

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition contents

The game includes every content that has been released till now for the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Players will get the Frozen Wild DLC along with many survivor packs based on the different tribes in Horizon Zero Dawn. According to steam the complete edition includes-