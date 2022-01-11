What is the release date of Starfield?

Originally slated for a late 2021 release, Starfield is now set to release on 11 November, 2022. Bethesda's newest series in over two decades will launch for the Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. Those who have purchased the Xbox Game Pass will get access to the game on day one.

It's a completely new universe to explore with no ties to the Elder Scrolls or Fallout series. The game aims to ask heavy-hitting questions about life and humanity's place in the universe. More importantly, the game explores whether life and other civilizations exist in the beyond.

What kind of game is Starfield?

It is confirmed that the game is a single-player RPG. However, details beyond that are scarce, though Todd Howard has gone on record calling it “Skyrim in space.” That includes character customization and space exploration, but also procedurally generated mechanics.

However, Bethesda MD Ashley Cheng offers a bit more insight. She said:

“Starfield is the Han Solo simulator. Get in a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun stuff.”

Will there be mod support?

In a recent Reddit AMA, Todd Howard wholeheartedly embraced and confirmed Bethesda’s support for mods, saying:

“Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years.”

“We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

The option to mod can be a defining decision for many. Amongst Bethesda's franchises, there's a rich community to uncover. It's part of the reason players are still sinking hundreds of hours into games like TES: Skyrim, Fallout 3 and 4, or TES: Morrowind. It's an opportunity to create a fresh experience every time the game is launched.

Is it coming to PlayStation 5?

Unfortunately, there are no foreseeable plans to release the game on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. It is exclusive to Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

Xbox Games Marketing Head Aaron Greeberg went on Twitter to expel any doubts:

Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U @aarongreenberg @xXIMathiasIXx @TWTHEREDDRAGON We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made. @xXIMathiasIXx @TWTHEREDDRAGON We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made. 💚

It's possible that Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Studios, Bethesda's parent company, had an influence on this decision. It hasn't been confirmed, but it would make sense for the sudden shift.

