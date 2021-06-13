Bethesda announces Starfield release date; shows in-game teaser in E3 2021

Last month, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg announced that Bethesda’s latest sci-fi RPG title, Starfield, is set to be released in late 2022. But two hours prior to the Microsoft Xbox & Bethesda showcase at E3 2021, it was revealed that Starfield is going to be released on November 11th, 2021.

..the Starfield teaser trailer is up on WaPohttps://t.co/XcEYgF1dk6 pic.twitter.com/rx6hhrZ8au — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 13, 2021

Since the first announcement back in E3 2018, Bethesda has been fairly silent regarding the development process of Starfield. After countless insider info and leaks earlier this year, industry insiders guessed that a possible Starfield showcase was on the way at Xbox’s E3 2021 live event.

Previously slated for a late 2021 release, Bethesda confirmed that due to unforeseen circumstances, the release date will be shifted. Due to recent leaks, fans now know Starfield's final release date. The game is set to be released on PC and Xbox only on November 11th, 2022.

Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022 for PC and Xbox only pic.twitter.com/1s3T4CK7Jr — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 13, 2021

Starfield's in-game teaser shows the universe of the new Bethesda title, release dates finally announced

Starfield is releasing exclusively on Xbox X/S and PC on November 11th, 2022, exactly 11 years after The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s release. Starfield will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Bethesda’s director Todd Howard mentioned in the presentation about the epic project that they wanted to make, which is not finally possible with the latest hardware. Starfield will take players on a journey to answer a grand mysterious question. According to Howard, Starfield is about “hope” and “shared humanity.”

Starfield's in-game teaser shows a mysterious but clearly alien planet aboard a vessel called the Constellation. The narrator talks about embarking on a journey across a field of stars. The teaser also showcases the interior of the Constellation, which looks quite reminiscent of the Space Age ships in the sci-fi movies from 1960s.

Quite notably, Starfield is being developed on Creation Engine 2. It remains to be seen how the modding scene around the game builds up after its release.

