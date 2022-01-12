Is Elden Ring a multiplayer game?

FromSoftware’s titles have always felt like a personal journey, and Elden Ring is shaping up to be a similar experience. The developers of the game have further personalized every player's journey by introducing multiplayer aspects.

Whether it’s through summoning others or participating in invasions, the title's multiplayer comes in various forms. However, it’s entirely optional and you can play the game without ever touching multiplayer. But if you do, here’s everything you need to know about Elden Ring’s multiplayer.

Elden Ring: known details on multiplayer

How co-op play works

Like many FromSoftware titles—Dark Souls, for example—co-op is still very much alive in Elden Ring. It may be more important now than ever before because of the size of the game, encouraging players to ask for help. Up to four players can link together and co-operate.

It works almost identical to Dark Souls, where players can leave behind summoning signs. If you come across one, use an item called the Tarnished Furled Finger. The other player receives a message that you’re willing to join, they accept, and you are on your way. Friendly players show up as yellow spirits.

Don’t want to have random strangers join—just your friends? There’s an option to add a password in the settings. That way, only friends who know the password will get to play with you.

Will there be PVP?

Player-versus-player, or PVP, has taken on two unique forms. It isn’t just about invading. Players can also partake in a friendly duel. It starts with leaving behind a red summoning sign.

With the Duelist’s Furled Finger, players willing to partake in a duel can set down a red summoning sign and wait for someone to accept. It is a fight to the death. Alternatively, you could invade by using a Bloody Finger.

Can you just play offline?

Not everyone wants to experience the fear of being invaded. Sometimes they don’t even want to be bothered. Playing offline is certainly an option offered by the developers.

When playing offline, you will not get access to any internet-required features. However, that also means player-controlled Tarnished can’t invade.

Will there be cross-platform play?

As of right now, Elden Ring does not have full cross-platform support. If you're playing on a PlayStation, the players you interact with are PlayStation-only. This excludes PC and Xbox users.

However, there will be cross-gen support. If you and a friend have a PS4 and PS5, respectively, you can link up to one another in multiplayer. The same goes for the Xbox family of consoles.

