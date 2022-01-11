How to obtain and use the Disruptor effectively in Halo Infinite Multi-player

Halo Infinite's multi-player has no shortage of weapons and ways to kill across the different game modes. With the multi-player completely free of cost, there are plenty of players who play the game daily.

The title has something for everyone, as players can play with weapons that suit them. While some playlists give an inherent advantage to certain weapons, it can certainly be claimed that any weapon in the right hands is potent in the game.

That being said, the Disruptor is different from the other weapons available in the multi-player. While most weapons are all about direct damage, the Disruptor adds more utility with its electrical damage.

Halo Infinite players can do damage over time with the Disruptor

The Disruptor is an automatic pistol, and each round does a certain amount of electrical damage over time. This is also the main reason why the Disruptor has certain tactical advantages as well.

Bad against Spartans, great against vehicles

The Disruptor requires about 6 shots to dispose of a full-health Spartan in Halo Infinite. There are quite a lot of fast-paced multiplayer matches which require weapons with heavy damage in every shot, and that is the reason it shouldn't be used as a primary damage dealer.

Disruptors are extremely potent when it comes to disengaging any vehicle, as the shots act like EMP blasts, which can disable a vehicle in the game. The pistol is extremely useful in any form of objective-based gameplay, particularly in the Big Team Battle (BTB) mode, where there are more vehicles.

Properties of Disruptor in the game

Type: Pistol.

Pistol. Ammo Type: Shock

Shock Magazine: 10/30.

10/30. Secondary Shot? No.

No. Can Zoom? Yes.

How to obtain Disruptors in a Halo Infinite Multi-Player match

Disruptors can be found across wall dispensers across both small and large maps. The weapon can be picked from around the wall and can also be obtained by killing opponents.

Since the Disruptor has a lot of utility value, there can be intense competition around its spawn location. It would be a better option to look for them in less sought-after locations, as by doing so, players can avoid potential fights at the very start of a match.

