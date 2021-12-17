5 best Halo Infinite weapons for dealing high damage

With Halo Infinite’s campaign mode finally out and the multiplayer well into Season 1, fans of the franchise are ecstatic with how well 343 Industries’ latest shooter has turned out.

While there are certain problems with the game pertaining to bugs, lack of customization options, and cosmetic microtransactions in the store, players are pretty happy with what Halo Infinite was able to bring to the table.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is incredibly fun and provides an array of weapons at the player’s disposal. While there is no loadout concept in the game, irrespective of the game mode, gamers can pick the more powerful weapons up from their respective spawn points when they drop into the map.

Hence, it can get a bit confusing for newer players as to which weapon they should be picking up. So to help them out, today’s article will talk about five of the best weapons in Halo Infinite that dish out the highest damage numbers.

Most potent weapons in Halo Infinite

Before moving onto the list, it’s important to note that weapons in Halo Infinite do not come with damage stats. The damage a weapon does is calculated from how many shots it takes to take down a player’s shield and if it deals a death blow with a headshot once the protection is down.

Hence, the firearms listed today are the ones that have some incredible one-shot potential and can take enemies down with one hit even if their shields are up.

Additionally, the list is not based on any ranking system, as Halo Infinite offers players a variety of ways to take down enemies. It’s up to the player to decide which weapon will fit their playstyle the most.

1) M41 SPNKR

The weapon is very easy to use, hardly requiring much skill expression from players (Image via Halo Infinite)

Over the years, the Halo franchise has had a plethora of powerful weapons hitting its games, with the M41 SPNKR being one of them. This rocket launcher has made its way to Halo Infinite, boasting the same amount of raw damage potential as the previous titles.

The M41 SPNKR has the capability to one-shot enemies or even a group of enemies with one hit if they cluster together. Even if their shields are up and fully replenished, there’s very little counterplay to the SPNKR.

This weapon is also very easy to use, hardly requiring much skill expression on the part of players to wield it effectively. However, it does come with only two rockets in a clip, and it’s essential to use the sparse ammo wisely, as the weapon is highly coveted in any game mode and spawns with a 30-second timer.

Hence, Halo Infinite players need to make every rocket in the clip count.

2) S7 Sniper

Headshots are an insta-kill with this weapon (Image via Halo Infinite)

The S7 Sniper has remained a staple in the Halo franchise for quite some time. And while Halo Infinite does offer a lot of long-ranged weapons for players to pick up on the map, the S7 Sniper will still be crowned the best when it comes to the sheer amount of damage it can deal.

The S7 Sniper deals 1,000 damage regardless of where it hits the enemy unless it’s to the head. Headshots are an insta-kill with the weapon, which will take down enemies even if their shields are up and fully replenished.

However, the weapon does come with a bit of downside, as it requires players to constantly be wary of the ammo count. As it only comes with four shots per clip, ammo management is critical when utilizing the S7 Sniper in Halo Infinite’s ranked mode or even Big Team arenas.

3) Energy Sword

Once equipped, the weapon cannot be used permanently (Image via Halo Infinite)

Hailed as one of the most iconic weapons in video games history, the Halo energy sword will also make its way to 343 Industries’ latest title. The Energy Sword is extremely overpowered when used right, and each swing with it is an insta-kill if it lands on the enemy’s body.

However, while it’s easy to wield, the Energy Sword can be difficult to master as it lacks range and can be very easily kited by the more experienced players.

Additionally, there is an energy percentage associated with the sword that indicates how much longer a player will be able to use it.

Hence, once equipped, the weapon cannot be used permanently.

4) Hydra

The Hydra comes with two types of shots (Image via Halo Infinite)

The Hydra will be the second rocket launcher on this list. While not as powerful as the SPNKR, it comes with a lot of versatility and quality of life that makes it one of the best weapons in Halo Infinite at the moment.

The Hydra comes with two types of shots: the primary launches a rocket in a straight line, and players will not be able to change its trajectory.

On the other hand, the alternate fire will allow the weapon to lock onto enemies, and the launched rocket will track their movements wherever they go.

However, the alternate will have reduced damage, and it’s best to only use the alternate when sniping down enemies from long distances.

5) Cindershot

Like the Hydra, the Cindershot too comes with an alternate fire (Image via Halo Infinite)

The Cindershot is a piece of Forerunner technology in Halo Infinite and shoots energy-based plasma grenades. These grenades also bounce off surfaces, which means that players will be able to pull off a lot of neat tricks with this weapon.

Much like the Hydra, the Cindershot too comes with an alternate fire, and with this, users can guide the grenades and make them follow the mouse cursor, allowing for more precision.

However, its slower projectiles make it less effective on bigger maps, and the weapon is better used in smaller arenas or when paired with the Grapple hook.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

