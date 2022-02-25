Who is the Finger Maiden in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s legacy gone open-world. It is set to be a massive world that players won’t even be able to traverse in any meaningful way without their own horse.

With this new world for players to explore, there are inevitable creative and interesting characters to meet. Not to mention bits of dialogue to decipher to find meaning, hints, or lore.

For example, the Finger Maiden in Elden Ring is shrouded in mystery. Their purpose is as hidden to the player as to the Finger Maiden herself.

The Finger Maiden is integral to leveling up in Elden Ring

For veterans of Souls-like games know all too well the special NPCs that have long since helped players reach new heights in strength. Even as far back as Demon’s Souls, there was a specific maiden, a priest of sorts, that, when spoken to, would allow one to increase their stats.

In Elden Ring, that role has now been passed to the Finger Maiden, otherwise known as Melina. And from a mechanical sense, the Finger Maiden’s function hasn’t strayed far from what has been done in previous FromSoftware titles. Where she resides is slightly different.

When resting at a Site of Grace (Elden Ring’s version of bonfires), Melina will appear. That alone is significant as it means players can level up as long as they are at a Site of Grace and not some specific location.

Melina’s purpose to the story is a mystery, even to her

However, from a story perspective, Melina breaks the mold. These characters in past FromSoftware titles already had a purpose and knew their role. For the Finger Maiden Melina, her purpose is a mystery to her as much as it is to the player.

When the Tarnished (that’s you) first meets her, she offers an alliance of sorts. After all, the Tarnished are meant to have a Finger Maiden accompany them on their quest. In exchange, the player brings her to the “foot of the Erdtree.”

But it’s through that first encounter she reveals she isn’t a true Finger Maiden, though she still functions as one. What she lacks is the guidance Finger Maidens offer to the Tarnished. Perhaps through this shared goal, the player will find out her true purpose.

Melina surely hopes so, considering her purpose was “given to her by her mother in the Erdtree from long ago.” It’s possible her “burned and bodiless” form has severed knowledge to her reason for existing.

She may find closure by helping players, such as giving them Torrent. Players will know for sure when February 25, 2022, arrives and the game is finally released.

