How to get Torrent in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players have a lot of exciting things to look forward to with the upcoming launch. One of the new additions, a first for FromSoftware, is the ability for players to ride a mount during the game. This mount, named Torrent, allows players to not only ride on it to travel around the world, but also engage in mounted combat.

Players need to unlock Torrent to be able to mount up in the Elden Ring

Torrent is not available to players the moment they start out in the Elden Ring. In order to obtain the ability to mount Torrent, players need to unlock him by completing a few tasks.

Finding three Lost Grace sites

Players will need Melina's help to unlock Torrent. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The first task that players need to complete to unlock Torrent is that they must discover three Lost Grace sites. These sites, when visited, allow players to complete small tasks such as leveling up, managing storage, and more. These sites also allow players to rest and save their game when visiting them. Players will need to find three of these in order to reach the next step in unlocking Torrent.

Accepting Melina as a Maiden

After players find the third Lost Grace site, Melina will appear in front of them. Melina is an integral part of the game, and she offers players, who are maidenless at the time, to be their Maiden. Players must accept Melina as their Maiden to progress the story and unlock Torrent. Upon agreeing to let Melina be the Maiden, she will grant the use of Torrent.

Using the Spectral Steed Whistle

Players are able to summon Torrent almost anywhere in the overworld, but not within dungeons. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

In order for players to summon Torrent and use him as a mount, they need to use the Spectral Steed Whistle. This is a Key Item in Elden Ring and is a delicate goldwork ring. Players will receive this golden ring from Melina after allowing her to be their maiden. After getting the ring, players can then summon Torrent in any outdoor location within the world.

Torrent is a great boon to the player

Players who have access to Torrent will not only be able to travel faster around the world, but also use its special abilities. Torrent is a Spirit Steed and possesses the unique ability to double jump. This allows players to reach places they previously could not. Torrent will also assist players in combat, adding a whole new twist to the way players can approach their enemies.

