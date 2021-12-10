Elden Ring story trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2021 ahead of release

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the biggest games coming out in 2022. To commemorate the occasion, From Software showcased a brand new trailer, providing an insight into the story.

Elden Ring had its closed network beta test in the month of November. Players, during that time, got to witness some of the key features of the game.

However, until now, no one had any idea on the exact story of the game, apart from a few overarching ideas. Now, the new story trailer showcased at The Game Awards 2021 provides a deeper look.

Elden Ring's story trailer showcases a war between demigods

The story trailer for Elden Ring spoke about the shattering of the ring and the battle of demigods. The demigods, namely Queen Marika and and Godwin the Golden, fell during the battle.

However, the other two demigods- The Conqueror of the Stars, General Radahn and The Blade of Miquella, and Malenia the Severed continued to fight against each other.

However, the trailer points out that this battle between the demigods is pointless as there will be no victor. It will only lead to darkness and sorrow, that already began when the ring was shattered. It is unclear whether there are more demigods within the Elden Ring.

It was also clear that the shattering of the ring led to a chain of events that is going to influence every piece of incident that happens within the game. In fact, it could have a similar ideology as that of the light and darkness cycle within the Souls universe.

Either way, this was the best Elden Ring trailer to date and it hypes up the game even more. In most cases, Souls games are often focused towards combat and players tend to ignore the lore.

However, these games have some of the best lore amongst all games, and Elden Ring will surely be a living proof of that. It seems, though, that fans are quite excited for the game as Elden Ring also won the award for the "Most Anticipated Game" for the second time in a row at The Game Awards.

Elden Ring will officially be released on February 25, 2021 across all platforms.

