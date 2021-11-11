A brief introduction to player classes as showcased in Elden Ring’s closed network test

Elden Ring is an open world RPG game developed by From Software and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The game’s closed network test featured a total of five different classes that players can play with. While it is unclear whether these classes will be part of the final game or not, it has been confirmed that there will be a total of ten classes at launch.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING "Traveler from beyond the Fog, I am Melina. I offer you an accord." "Traveler from beyond the Fog, I am Melina. I offer you an accord."#ELDENRING https://t.co/zPre1ONcSM

Everything players need to know regarding playable classes in Elden Ring

Classes play a huge role in any RPG game. They allow players a unique playthrough each time and provide a lot of freedom to them on how they choose to play. Every class is fine tuned to be good at certain aspects of the game and therefore player builds vary accordingly.

In souls games as well, classes are no different. Each class has its own starting stats which drive their primary function. Some classes have high strength gain, while some classes have high intelligence. Therefore, based on that, the weapon of choice and the damage type for that character will vary.

In Elden Ring only five classes have been introduced to the players so far.

1. Warrior

The Warrior class in Elden RIng is a dual wielding class that lacks any form of defense (Image via Fextralife)

The warrior class is a high dexterity class in Elden Ring’s closed network test. In fact, this class has the highest dexterity amongst all five classes that have been showcased.

This class can dual wield scimitars and that is probably where the character gains the most value. The idea of this class is to deal heavy damage and finish off enemies quickly using combo based attacks.

The class lacks range and therefore, carrying a bow is beneficial. This is mainly because most bows in Elden Ring have dexterity oriented scaling.

This class, however, lacks any form of defense. Therefore, unless players are good at dodging, they will struggle with this class quite a lot.

2. Enchanted Knight

The Enchanted Knight is probably one of the most balanced classes as of now (Image via Fextralife)

This is probably one of the best classes amongst the five that have been showcased. The Enchanted Knight, as the name suggests, has intelligence scaling. This is also the only class as of now that starts with a staff in Elden Ring.

This class also has quite a lot of strength scaling and sports a shield. In a way, players can build a tank-based sorcerer with the Enchanted Knight which can be quite new-player friendly.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING In the search for the Elden Ring, the adventurous and perseverant will always be rewarded. In the search for the Elden Ring, the adventurous and perseverant will always be rewarded.#ELDENRING https://t.co/bFIs4GIeHq

Also, as of now magic is extremely broken within Elden Ring. Magic deals insane damage and provides the added advantage of ranged combat. Therefore, a tanky mage who deals heavy damage is something that a lot of casual players will find useful.

3. Prophet

Prophet is a faith based class that relies on incantations (Image via Fextralife)

Prophet is a class that has faith scaling in its kit. The character uses incantations (a new name for miracles) for various forms of offensive and defensive purposes. However, the one incantation that makes the Prophet extremely broken is the Beast Claw.

The Beast Claw is a unique spell that can help deal with groups of enemies (Image via Fextralife)

Beast Claw in Elden Ring is an incantation that sends off a tremor on the ground and deals damage to everyone in an area of effect format. Beast Claw deals a lot of damage in the closed network test and is also viable against bosses.

This incantation is not available to any other classes until the player finishes the demo.

4. Champion

The Champion class is the second faith oriented class in Elden Ring's closed beta test (Image via Fextralife)

The Champion class is another class in Elden Ring that scales off faith. This class is the one that uses an incantation that several players might have seen in the gameplay reveal that was showcased a few weeks back.

It is the Dragon Fire spell and it summons a huge dragon head that breathes fire. Players can press down a button and use their entire FP (mana) bar until the enemies burn to dust. This spell is equivalent to a tactical nuke and can just obliterate both, groups of enemies, and bosses.

The Dragon Fire spell helps to nuke enemies very easily (Image via Fextralife)

The only issue with this class is that the FP bar is quite small. As a result, the Dragon Fire spell does not last for long.

5. Bloody Wolf

The Bloody Wolf class class will allow players to do a lot of frontal damage while soaking in damage (Image via Fextralife)

The last and final class as shown in the closed network test of Elden Ring is the Bloody Wolf. This class is very similar to the Knight class in Dark Souls 3. It is the class which players can use to face check enemies while tanking everything.

In Elden Ring, strength increases equip load. Therefore, once players increase their weapon strength, they will be increasing load capacity which means they will be able to wear heavier armor.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, when it comes to mounted combat, Bloody Wolf is probably the worst in Elden Ring's closed beta test.

Edited by Danyal Arabi