Top 5 features from Elden Ring's closed network test that will excite players

Elden Ring is a highly anticipated open world game by From Software and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The game recently received a closed network test and showcased a wide range of new and interesting features. However, amongst all these newfound ideas, there are five unique aspects which are bound to excite players a lot.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog. In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog.#ELDENRING https://t.co/t7SNykhr3E

Elden Ring is a soulsborne game that retains several features from its predecessors. However, it also introduces new mechanics that complement its open world nature and assists in expanding its scale by quite a margin.

Elden Ring’s five big additions that are bound to captivate players

Elden Ring is still three months away from being released. However, it is already one of the most anticipated games this year. Considering the history that From Software has, it is no surprise that people are so thrilled about the title.

Thus it goes without saying that Elden Ring fans will be delighted to know about the key factors which make the game tick. Five of those intriguing features have been discussed below in detail.

5) Combat

Elden Ring introduces a block and counter attack along with a stagger mechanic in combat (Image via FightinCowboy)

Elden Ring provides a completely new look to the soulsborne combat design. The baseline of the combat system is taken from Dark Souls. The movement and the way weapons swing in the game are all similar to the Souls series.

However, it also introduces new mechanics which are an interesting blend of Bloodborne and Sekiro. The first of them is a counter mechanic. Players can parry and counter to stagger enemies, which provides a small window to deal damage.

The enemies have a hidden stagger bar which can also be triggered by dealing heavy damage. This is something that works for both bosses as well as normal enemies.

Stealth is also a key mechanic and is quite reminiscent of Sekiro.

4) Day and Night Cycle

Elden Ring introduces day-night cycles which have not existed until now (Image via The Sphere Hunter)

This is something that has never existed within a souls game. Elden Ring has a day-night cycle which players can also switch while resting at graces (equivalent to bonfires). While many might feel that this is not a unique addition, the idea has its significance.

There are certain enemies in the game that appear only during specific times of the day. During daylight, guards patrol the routes leading up to Stormveil Castle. However, during the night, there are small creatures that might attack players if they wander too deep into the woods.

It is highly possible that From Software might introduce quests and missions that might involve this new day-night cycle aspect.

3) Invasions

Elden Ring makes invasions restrictive to provide a streamlined experience to solo players (Image via FightinCowboy)

Elden Ring has completely revamped the way Invasion works. They have introduced two new items namely “bloody finger” and “taunter’s tongue”. Players need both of these items if they are planning to invade.

Out of the two, bloody finger is mandatory for leading invasions. However, they can do so only when someone triggers the taunter’s tongue, which is an indication that the player is inviting invasions.

They can also invade in case someone is doing a co-op mission. However, in this scenario, they will be in a 1v2 or 1v3 scenario which will be hard to manage.

2) Ashes of War

Ashes of War allows players to switch between damage type and weapon arts (Image via FightinCowboy)

Ashes of War is a new and unique mechanic that allows players to modify weapons. They can collect Ash by defeating bosses and other enemies, and use it to completely change the functioning of a weapon.

They can change the moveset as well as the damage type of any weapon they see fit. A weapon with strength and dexterity scaling can be made to have intelligence scaling. The various effects of Ashes of War depend on the weapon type as well.

1) Refilling Healing and Magic Flasks

Flasks get replenished upon killing groups of enemies (Image via The Sphere Hunter)

Elden Ring has an awesome new feature where players can refill their healing and magic flasks by killing groups of enemies. The game invites them to get involved in combat as it replenishes vital resources.

Players won't need grace points as they did in previous souls games. This will simplify exploration.

Elden Ring's closed network test barely scratches the wide variety of things the game will offer. From Software has already confirmed that it is barely 1 percent of the entire game. However, considering what has been showcased, one can only imagine the sheer scale and size of the full version.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul