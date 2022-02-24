How to double jump with Torrent in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can explore a vast world on foot but are also able to obtain a mount. Once they get the spirit steed named Torrent, users can travel around in style with a mount that has an ability that not many other video game mounts have.

This special ability enables Torrent to double jump, effectively allowing gamers to access new areas and heights that they could not reach before.

Reaching new heights in Elden Ring with Torrent

With an open-world landscape as big as the one in Elden Ring, players will not want to travel anywhere they need to go on foot. To arrive at their intended location more quickly, they can travel on a mount.

Torrent is a mount unlocked very early and can be summoned anywhere in the open world using the Spectral Steed Whistle. It cannot even be summoned in dungeons.

How to double jump with Torrent

Getting out of a sticky situation in Elden Ring is much easier when using the speed and double jump abilities of Torrent (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Double-jump is an ability that can only be performed while riding on Torrent. Users cannot double jump on their own.

While they ride on Torrent, gamers can hit the jump button once to jump normally or hit it again during the middle of their first jump to perform a double jump. This can be useful for reaching out-of-the-way places or dodging attacks in combat.

Torrent can dodge area of effect attacks with double jump

While riding on Torrent, players are able to dodge effects that deal damage if they stand on the ground within the area. By limiting the time they stand on the effect, users reduce the damage they take.

In practice, they can utilize Torrent to dodge many attacks that they would be unable to avoid on their own by using its increased speed to their advantage.

Players can fight enemies while riding Torrent

Mounted combat adds an entire new dimension to combat in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Torrent brings much more to the table than just the ability to double jump. Players can ride it into battle, using more advanced tactics to gain an advantage.

This usually works against bigger enemies who attack slower due to how Torrent functions. Users should also keep in mind that they are susceptible to damage if they fall off of Torrent, as they will be unable to act for a few moments.

Torrent is a wonderful addition to any gamer’s tactics

Whether they are planning on just using Torrent for exploration and travel or as a battle buddy, the mount is an excellent addition to the player’s arsenal. With the added speed and dodge capabilities, though, they will have a much easier time with battles if they put in the work required to master mounted combat.

Edited by Ravi Iyer