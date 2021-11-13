How to summon and fight with Torrent in Elden Ring

One of the most unique features of From Software’s latest game, Elden Ring, is the presence of a mount. It goes by the name Torrent and has to be summoned by players to use.

Users do not have access to Torrent from the get-go and need to play for a few minutes to obtain the summoning whistle.

#ELDENRING "Traveler from beyond the Fog, I am Melina. I offer you an accord." "Traveler from beyond the Fog, I am Melina. I offer you an accord."#ELDENRING https://t.co/zPre1ONcSM

Currently, they can use the mount for traveling as well as in combat. However, combat while riding is very different from how it is while on foot. It will take a little bit of practice, even though certain classes excel at it compared to others.

Brief guide to Torrent in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is an open-world game, meaning that traversing from one section of the map to another is bound to be time-consuming. To solve this issue, gamers get a mount that goes by the name Torrent.

However, the game does not use the word mount. Instead, Torrent is known as a Spectral Steed, and players need to obtain his summoning whistle from Melina.

Once they reach Gatefront, Melina will offer a Spectral Steed whistle that users can use at any point in the open world.

Melina offers the Spectral Steed whistle (Image via Esoterickk/YouTube)

Torrent can be summoned in Elden Ring to travel or during combat and is a unique feature within the game. This is the first time From Software has introduced a mount within their games as well.

Combating while riding on Torrent is a very different experience. Players cannot go two-handed while riding. Apart from that, using melee weapons while riding is highly problematic.

This is because controlling Torrent as well as positioning oneself while fighting can be very hectic. Users also need to toggle between right-hand and left-hand weapons during melee combat while riding. Therefore, the Warrior class or the Bloody Wolf class is not very good at riding fights in Elden Ring.

PlayStation controls while riding (Image via Elden Ring)

The Enchanted Knight, however, is extremely good as gamers can shoot spells without any trouble and deal damage. The Prophet class is also quite good as they can keep spamming the beast claw while riding Torrent.

Xbox controls while riding (Image via Elden Ring)

Finally, as far as controls are concerned, they are almost similar to those on foot. The only difference is that pressing L1/LB will initiate an attack on the left side, and pressing R1/RB will trigger attacks on the right side. Holding down L2/LT and R2/RT will launch charged attacks.

