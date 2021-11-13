How to two-hand a weapon in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s closed network test is currently live for players all across the world.

It is only available on consoles, so managing controls can often become a hassle. One such problem faced by many gamers is changing a weapon from the one-handed to two-handed stance.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



The second session of the Return to your path, Tarnished.The second session of the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test has begun. Please be patient within the first few moments while many users are joining simultaneously. Return to your path, Tarnished. The second session of the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test has begun. Please be patient within the first few moments while many users are joining simultaneously. https://t.co/nNbSHre11R

A two-handed stance is quite crucial as certain weapons have specific movesets related to that. Sometimes players want to use a two-handed stance just because it is much more fun to use.

Guide to change weapon stance on consoles for Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a Soulsborne game at heart, meaning combat is probably one of its most crucial aspects. Every weapon has its unique moveset and stats, and gamers choose those according to their playstyles.

While certain weapons are better off in a one-handed stance, others often find more value in a two-handed stance. In Dark Souls 3, for instance, the Wolf Knight Greatsword provided additional movesets if used in a two-handed mode.

With the introduction of the Ashes of War in Elden Ring, users now have various options in terms of weapon arts. However, some are only available when used in a two-handed mode.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



Join the Official The Shattering tainted these lands with chaos. Even a traveler who follows the path of grace must be cunning and cautious in equal measures.Join the Official #ELDENRING Discord: fcld.ly/eldenring_disc… The Shattering tainted these lands with chaos. Even a traveler who follows the path of grace must be cunning and cautious in equal measures.Join the Official #ELDENRING Discord: fcld.ly/eldenring_disc… https://t.co/CxZLTMSLc7

The confusion arose because, in previous Souls games, players only needed to press Y or Triangle on Xbox or Playstation to change their stance. However, that has been tweaked a little bit in Elden Ring.

If users use an Xbox controller, they first need to hold down Y and press LB or RB to switch the stance. If they perform the former, then it changes the left-handed weapon to two-handed. If they do the latter, then it turns the right-handed weapon to two-handed.

Elden Ring Xbox controls (Image via Bandai Namco)

However, if players use PlayStation, they need to hold down Triangle and press L1 or R1. Performing the former switches the left-handed weapon, and doing the latter changes the right-handed weapon to two-handed.

Elden Ring PlayStation controls (Image via Bandai Namco)

It is important to note that performing the same action in two-handed form switches the weapon to one-handed. This is a bit complicated and will require a bit of practice.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is possible to mess up the stance when in battle, and therefore, players should spend some time tinkering with it out of combat.

Edited by Ravi Iyer