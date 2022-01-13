All confirmed classes in Elden Ring so far

Elden Ring has five starting classes revealed so far, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. No matter what level of experience a player has with FromSoft games, there’s going to be something available. It will feel familiar to Dark Souls’ class system, in that what the player picks will inform what they do for the rest of that playthrough.

There is not a ton of information available just yet about Elden Ring, but each class's starting stats are now available.

Elden Ring classes, stats, and more

There is a nice variety of play styles among the various classes in Elden Ring, whether players want to cast spells or spin two weapons violently across the game.

Only one class starts with two weapons, and that’s the Warrior. That means it cannot block or parry, and the player must be proficient at dodge rolling. If a player prefers spell casting, the Prophet and the Enchanted Knight are solid possibilities in Elden Ring.

For long-time fans of Dark Souls, the Bloody Wolf might be the most appealing, since it’s very much melee-oriented. They feature a bastard sword, decent armor, and a high Strength rating. They may not have a lot of ranged options, but they can dole out serious damage and wear powerful armor to keep them alive in a pinch.

Players are thinking hard about what route they are going to take, and there's no wrong answer. Knowing what a class can and cannot do in Elden Ring will help all players make the most worthwhile decisions.

The Warrior

Level: 5 Dexterity: 15 Vigor: 12 Intelligence: 9 Mind: 10 Faith: 7 Endurance: 15 Arcane: 10 Strength: 11

The Dexterity-based Warrior is capable of dealing incredible damage in short order in Elden Ring, but it cannot parry or block when dual wielding. Players can equip it with a buckler and medium armor so they can use projectile-style sword storm moves as well. However, Storm Blade is not the default skill of their starting Scimitar.

Warrior is a class for mobile combatants, who are always aware of their surroundings and ready to roll at a moment's notice.

Starting Equipment:

Scimitar x2

Buckler

Blue Cloth Cowl

Blue Cloth Vest

Swordsman Gauntlets

Swordsman Greaves

Starting Items:

2 Flask of Crimson Tears

2 Flask of Cerulean Tears

The Enchanted Knight

Level: 5 Dexterity: 12 Vigor: 10 Intelligence: 16 Mind: 13 Faith: 5 Endurance: 11 Arcane: 5 Strength: 16

The Enchanted Knight combines spellcasting and heavy armor, so it has both a high Strength and high Mind stat to boot. This gives it plenty of FP so they can cast Glintstone Pebble and other Sorceries. It could be a solid class for beginners, with how evenly spread all of its stats are. It doesn't have any major weaknesses, though its starting weapon is a spear and staff.

In the Network Test, this was the only class that could start using Sorceries without completing the demo. It stands to reason that this will continue. If players want to use Sorceries at the very beginning, this seems to be the go-to class.

Starting Equipment:

Winged Spear

Carian Glintstone Shield

Carian Sorcerer Staff

Carian Knight Helm

Carian Knight Greaves

Carian Knight Armor

Carian Knight Gauntlets

Glintstone Pebble

Carian Piercer

Starting Items:

2 Flask of Crimson Tears

2 Flask of Cerulean Tears

The Prophet

Level: 5 Dexterity: 9 Vigor: 9 Intelligence: 8 Mind: 16 Faith: 16 Endurance: 10 Arcane: 7 Strength: 12

The Prophet is a holy warrior with the power to bring Incantations down upon their enemies. These can also be used to aid those in trouble, through the power of Faith. The Prophet has the highest Faith of any starting class, and is one of only two in the Network Test that could use Incantations before the end of the Network Test. They also have the highest Mind stat, so their spells are incredibly powerful.

They lack melee damage though, since there were no Faith-Scaling weapons in the Elden Ring Network Test. It was recommended to use a Lightning-based Ash of War, like Thunderbolt, for more melee damage.

Starting Equipment:

Club

Clawmark Seal

Rickety Shield

Prophet Blindfold

Prophet Robe

Prophet Trousers

Heal

Beast Claw

Starting Items:

2 Flask of Crimson Tears

2 Flask of Cerulean Tears

The Champion

Level: 5 Dexterity: 8 Vigor: 13 Intelligence: 5 Mind: 9 Faith: 15 Endurance: 12 Arcane: 11 Strength: 14

Girdled with the Sacred Seal and an Axe, the Champion can do battle close up or at a distance. They trade in a high Mind stat for more Strength and Endurance, making them valuable in melee combat. They stand in the middle of the Enchanted Knight and the other melee-oriented character classes in Elden Ring.

This class can be considered to be similar to a Cleric in traditional RPGs, compared to the Prophet which is more like a Priest.

Starting Equipment:

Battle Axe

Finger Seal

Red Thorn Roundshield

Champion Headband

Champion Pauldron

Champion Gauntlets

Badland Gaiters

Dragonfire

Starting Items:

2 Flask of Crimson Tears

2 Flask of Cerulean Tears

The Bloody Wolf

Level: 5 Dexterity: 12 Vigor: 14 Intelligence: 7 Mind: 11 Faith: 9 Endurance: 12 Arcane: 6 Strength: 16

The Bloody Wolf is all about melee damage in Elden Ring. It can wear heavy armor thanks to a high Strength, as well as heavy weapons and shields. This is the character to play when one wants to forgo finesse and just destroy enemies and survive thanks to pure defensive power. Players will still want to be a skilled dodge roller, so that they don't wind up eating unfortunate damage.

Starting Equipment:

Bastard Sword

Iron Roundshield

Bloody Wolf Helm

Bloody Wolf Armor

Bloody Wolf Gauntlets

Bloody Wolf Greaves

Starting Items:

2 Flask of Crimson Tears

2 Flask of Cerulean Tears

Elden Ring is slated for release on February 25, 2022 after its initial release date of January 21 was delayed due to COVID-19. The game can currently be wishlisted on Steam.

