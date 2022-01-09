×
Elden Ring final release date and expected system requirements

Elden Ring is finally set to release (Image via FromSoftware)
Subhradeep "Bucketbaba" Mukherjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 09, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Elden Ring has been a hot topic for any Soulsborne genre fan for the last five years. A genre is often defined by its biggest hits. For the Soulsborne genre, Bloodborne has been the head jewel that defined the genre explicitly throughout the fanbase. However, lately, fans of this genre have been hyped up to the point that fans expect Elden Ring to be crowned over others.

After many years of waiting, fans finally have a probable release date for Elden Ring. Miyazaki’s latest cream of the crop is supposed to drop on February 25, 2022. The official date has been marketed throughout various platforms where the game is sold.

Will there be any delay?

After many years of development, fans were overjoyed to hear the news during last year’s E3 that Elden Ring will be releasing this year. However, the initial release date set for Elden Ring was January 21, which was delayed due to COVID-19.

The final release date has been set to February 25. While there remains a chance of a delay, fans can expect a smooth release in February 2022, given the extended development time.

Expected system requirements for Elden Ring

While the official system requirements for Elden Ring have not yet been announced, fans of the genre have extrapolated a prospective based on FromSoftware’s previous trend of optimizing high textures for all kinds of builds.

Minimum requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: Windows 7 SP1
  • VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB
  • DEDICATED VRAM: 2048 MB

Recommended system requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB
  • DEDICATED VRAM: 3072 MB

Edited by Srijan Sen
