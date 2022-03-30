Top 5 builds in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is an RPG game at heart. Thus, builds are practically everything within the game. There are certain weapons and equipment that count as meta on account of their current power levels compared to others within the game.
Therefore, the presence of the same in most of the builds within the game is imperative. Thankfully, the game's variety in terms of meta weapons and equipment is quite good, which helps keep the builds fresh.
As of now, there are several top-tier builds that players can consider opting for within the game. Most of them are late-game builds, so gamers will need to spend quite some time before these are ready.
Apart from that, some of the weapons mentioned here are tied to difficult bosses and hidden locations. This will make the task at hand more complicated for newer players.
Every build that Elden Ring players must explore
1) Standard Strength build
The first build that players can consider opting for is a standard strength DPS build. The build is not that complicated, but the damage output is worth the effort.
The best thing about this build has to be its ease of accessibility, as the weapons and equipment can be obtained by simply playing the game. The only downside to this build has to be its investment as the weapons have some high stat requirements.
Equipment required
- Weapon: Greatsword, Radahn's Greatsword, Golden Halberd
- Stat Priority: Vigor, Endurance, Strength, Dexterity
- Armor Set: Any
- Talisman: Radagon's Soreseal, Arsenal Charm, Erdtree's Favor, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia
- Ash of War: War Cry
2) Infinite FP Nuke build
This is arguably one of the best builds in Elden Ring for sorcery users. This build has the power to practically obliterate any boss in the game within just a few seconds.
Such is the power of this build that unless the boss has a full-on second phase, like in the case of Malenia, they will not be able to pose any challenge to the player.
One thing to consider regarding this build is that the equipment mentioned here is mandatory. Unlike other builds, this one is not flexible and missing even one component will lead to everything falling apart.
Equipment requirements
- Weapon: Lusat's Glintstone Staff
- Spells: Comet Azur
- Stat Requirement: Intelligence, Mind, Endurance, Vigor
- Armor Set: Any
- Talisman: Radagon Icon, Marika's Soreseal, Graven Mass Talisman
- Crystal Tear (mandatory): Cerulean Hidden Tear, Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear
- Ash of War: None
3) Hybrid Flame of Frenzy build
This is a build that primarily revolves around the Faith stat and the spell called Flame of Frenzy. Strictly speaking, Faith is not the best stat in the game.
Flame of Frenzy is probably one of the few incantations that can deal some serious damage to bosses. Despite that, going for a hardcore faith build is a loss, making the use of a melee weapon mandatory.
Equipment requirements
- Weapon: Any Katana
- Spell: Flame of Frenzy
- Stat Requirements: Faith, Mind, Vigor, Dexterity
- Armor: Any
- Talisman: Radagon Icon, Two Finger Heirloom, Carian Filigreed Crest
- Crystal Tear: Faith-Knot Crystal Tear
4) Dual Katana DPS build
This is another powerful DPS option for players who do not like many complications. The dual katana build is trendy in the game simply because of the bleed status effect passive that the weapon provides.
The only thing that players need to remember is that picking the Samurai class is mandatory if they want to use Uchigatana specifically on both hands.
Equipment required
- Weapon Required: Uchigatana
- Stat Requirements: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Arcane
- Armor: Medium Weight
- Talisman: Millicent's Prosthesis, Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia
- Ash of War: Sword Dance
5) Bleed Status Effect build
This particular build is not much different from the previous entrant on the list, though this one relies a lot more on the bleed status effect. This build provides a lot more variety in terms of weapons and Ash of War to further enhance the offensive output of the players.
Equipment required
- Weapon Required: Uchigatana, Rivers of Blood
- Stat Requirements: Vigor, Dexterity, Endurance, Arcane
- Armor: Medium Weight
- Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Shard of Alexander
- Ash of War: Bloody Slash, Seppuku
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.