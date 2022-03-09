Top 5 Incantations in Elden Ring and where to find them

Incantations in Elden Ring are a secondary way of using magic that is available to players. However, unlike sorceries that scale off of Intelligence, incantations depend on the player's Faith stats.

The problem is that, unlike sorceries, many of the incantations in this game are quite weak and generally not worth the investment. In fact, only a few perform well against bosses and bigger enemies.

Obviously, when it comes to FP requirements, incantations are equally demanding in Elden Ring. Therefore, players need to focus more on building their mind (FP) stats alongside Faith rather than putting points in health or stamina.

The best incantations that players should chase when playing Elden Ring

Before listing them out, it is vital to mention two crucial aspects of incantations. Firstly, players need to use a sacred seal in order to cast them. There are varying numbers of sacred seals in the game for players to buy.

Secondly, players will need to buy these incantations from various NPCs in Elden Ring. The most important amongst these NPCs are brother Corhyn at Roundtable Hold and Miriel at Raya Lucaria Academy.

1) Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike

Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike is the best AoE spell in the game (Image via TonysSkillShot/YouTube)

If players are looking for a top-tier spell that is great for crowd control, then Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike is the ideal choice. This spell hits very hard and is strong against dragons.

As expected, the spell is hard to obtain and requires quite a lot of Faith scaling to become effective.

Location: Obtained from Corhyn or Miriel after providing them with the Ancient Dragon's Prayerbook

2) Flame of Frenzy

Flame of Frenzy is a decent spell against both bosses and mobs (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a very unique incantation which, when used, spews out fire in a small area in front of the caster. The spell does significant damage to major bosses as well as swarms of enemies.

It requires only 16 Faith and can therefore be used by any class that is focused on using either sorceries or incantations. Obviously, melee classes will not be able to use it early, on account of the lack of priority towards the Faith stat.

Location: Found on a corpse at Callu Baptismal Church in Weeping Peninsula

3) Urgent Heal

Urgent Heal is a decent all-round spell to have in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This particular incantation might look insignificant to many, but it is one of the best in the game. This is because, firstly, it can be a lifesaver in fights due to its healing.

Secondly, a low Faith requirement of only 8 makes it one of the few incantations that can be used by almost any class within the game. Obviously, the heal amount is not very high, but it is still a useful spell in the early to mid game.

Location: Can be bought from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold

4) Lightning Spear

Lightning Spear is the best incantation in the entire game (Image via Kibbles/YouTube)

If there is one incantation in the game that can be termed as the best amongst all, then Lightning Spear will take that spot almost uncontested.

This is arguably the highest damage dealing incantation in the game, even more so than legendaries like Flame of the Fell God or Elden Stars. With a very low casting time, this spell can travel quite far with incredible speed.

Location: Can be purchased from Brother Corhyn after giving him a Dragon's Prayerbook

5) Catch Flame

Catch Flame is arguably one of the heaviest hitting incantations in the early game (Image via Elden Ring)

Alongside its high casting speed, Catch Flame is a decent DPS (Damage per Second) spell to have in the game.

With low requirements, its high damage can finish off quite a few bosses early on in the game. Despite having a lower range, its casting speed and damage more than make up for that disadvantage.

However, this spell is not very good against mobs on account of it being crafted primarily for single target damage.

Location: Starting spell for prophet class and can be purchased from brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold

