How to get the Two Finger Heirloom Talisman that raises Faith in Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s latest title Elden Ring allows players to make the most out of their characters and build them into anything they want.

Dex and Strength builds are not the only things that the community has been opting into ever since the game’s launch, and many are having a lot of fun by investing Runes in both Intelligence and Faith.

Sorcery and Incantations can be extremely overpowered when used right, and while Elden Ring currently does boast a ‘katana meta,’ spells are not far behind when it comes to clearing out areas with ease.

They can make certain boss battles a breeze, and there is one particular Talisman that Faith users have been looking to get their hands on for quite some time now.

The Two Finger Heirloom is one of the most-coveted Talismans for players going down the Faith route, especially during the early stages of Elden Ring. It straight up gives five additional points in Faith upon equipping, allowing players access to wield more weapons while they are still exploring Limgrave.

However, some players have been finding it hard to come across the Talisman. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Two Finger Heirloom Talisman in Elden Ring

The Two Finger Heirloom Talisman is something that players will come across as soon as they reach Liurnia of the Lakes. So it’s pretty early on in the game, and they will just need to get past Stormveil Castle to get their hands on the Faith boosting item.

To get the item, the Tarnished will need to:

Complete Stormveil castle and defeat Godrick the Grafted as they move towards Liurnia of the Lakes. While there is a way to navigate around the castle and completely sneak past it onto the new map, it’s not something that is recommended unless players know where exactly to go. Following the natural progression will allow one to level up sufficiently to tackle some of the harder enemies in Liurnia.

After defeating Godrick and moving past the castle, players will eventually reach Liurnia, where the Talisman can be found in the Purified Ruins. The ruins are located towards the southwest of the Liurnia Highway North Site of Lost Grace and towards the northwest of the Liurnia Highway South Site of Lost Grace.

After entering the Ruins, players are advised to take out all the enemies present there one at a time, or they can easily gang up on them and overwhelm them while they are searching for the Talisman. The Tarnished will face a big dog and a few soldiers lying down within the ruins themselves, who can throw arcane flasks that create blue homing projectiles.

After clearing the ruins, players will find a few boxes and planks placed together, and they will be able to break those by either hitting them with a weapon or rolling into them. Upon clearing the boxes, they will not reveal an underground area with a set of stairs going down.

Thereupon opening the door, they will gain access to the room, and to their left, there will be a corpse with a Shabriri Grape on it that players can collect. Additionally, there will also be a chest ahead, containing the Two Finger Heirloom Talisman. On collecting it, players will be able to equip it in their Talisman slot in the equipment menu.

In New Game, players start with only one Talisman slot, and they get additional ones as they progress through the story. To get three additional slots, players must defeat Margit, the Fell Omen, Visit Finger Reader Enia after getting their hands on two Great Runes, and then finally defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

This is one of the reasons why Elden Ring players are advised to first clear out Stormveil Castle or at least defeat Margit before they try and obtain the Two Finger Heirloom Talisman.

