5 hardest bosses in Elden Ring

Being a Soulsborne game, Elden Ring is filled with bosses to fight. Almost every region has either a minor or a major boss, taking the total count to well over 50.

While most bosses are easy, a few will prove to be a challenge for users. Being an open-world title, FromSoftware ensured that the difficulty is adequately scaled so that gamers do not have to spend ages trying to finish the game.

It is crucial to remember that the difficulty of a boss does not just mean their health pools. The game has provided a plethora of weapons and ashes of war to make sure that individuals hit hard enough.

The difficulty comes from the chaotic movesets of the bosses and hard-hitting attacks that can practically one-shot users at any level.

Five bosses in Elden Ring that will prove to be a challenge for players

1) Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis

The double crucible knight boss fight prevents gamers from getting aggressive (Image via Elden Ring)

FromSoftware's love for making challenging double bosses shines bright during this particular fight in Elden Ring. This is not a major boss, and players can choose to ignore them.

However, if players think about defeating them, the challenges they face will be enormous. If they remember meeting a Crucible Knight back in Limgrave, then they should realize that there are now two of them.

One of them is similar to the Limgrave version, but the other is a polearm user. Both are incredibly aggressive, and they usually combo their moves together. They will land their ground stomps one after another, rendering gamers stunned before killing them in one swooping hit.

They also have a second phase, where they open their wings and charge at players. Once they do that, users have no option but to dodge back and wait for an opportunity.

Going aggressive in this fight is futile as, if gamers dodge one, the other will land its combo for sure. So, the only way to take this fight is to play passively while using summons to pull them away from each other.

Location: Auriza Hero's Grave in Leyndell, Royal Capital

2) Morgott, the Omen King

Morgott might look like his counterpart from Stormveil, but his difficulty knows no bounds (Image via Elden Ring)

If players remember defeating Margit, the Fell Omen, back in Stormveil, they will also recognize Morgott. Both bosses look the same in Elden Ring, though their difficulty is a lot different.

Morgott has access to everything Margit did, but a lot more. He will start the fight using a massive hammer spell and start swooping right from the beginning. He will often summon a barrage of magical arrows and rain them down in an aoe (area of effect) attack.

He also has a second phase where his aggression increases drastically, and he starts using weapon art to attack players. Ideally, users should spend the first few tries learning his moveset.

While they are much harder to dodge, it is not that impossible. However, it is vital to realize that just like Margit, gamers should remain aggressive. Trying to run away and hoping for an opening will only spell doom.

Location: Leyndell, Royal Capital

3) Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Godfrey will pose to be a massive challenge and does not leave scope for making mistakes (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players have progressed enough into the Royal Capital in Elden Ring, they will come across Godfrey, First Elden Lord. He is arguably one of the most challenging bosses in the game because of his massive aggression.

Of course, he has two different phases, just like every other boss. In the first phase, he is a bit slow where he swings a massive battle-ax and does some severe aoe damage. He often stomps the ground and releases a shockwave that deals a lot of damage.

Things, however, get interesting once he moves onto the second phase, where he becomes a berserk and will let go of his weapon. He starts fighting with bare fists and becomes way more upfront.

He practically leaves no room for escape as he will aggressively jump onto players, grab them and then slam them to the ground. He immediately follows that up with a huge aoe shockwave to finish them off.

Learning his moveset is the only way to proceed as there is absolutely no way to cheese this boss fight from a distance.

Location: Leyndell, Royal Capital

4) Starscourge Radahn

Starscourge Radahn is probably the first raid boss in all of Soulsborne (Image via Elden Ring)

One of the most unique and ambitious boss fights in the game is against none other than the Conqueror of the Stars, General Radahn (also known as Starscourge Radahn).

This is a one-of-a-kind boss as it is more of a raid rather than an ordinary fight. Elden Ring is probably the first one in the series to introduce something like this. When in battle, users will have the option to summon multiple NPCs (non-playable characters) for assistance.

Players can summon over six to seven of them and be resummoned if they die. However, they will be mistaken if they think summoning NPCs will make this fight easier.

Radahn is a ferocious warrior, and he deserves the title of the strongest demigod ever. The boss fight is on an enormous battlefield and for obvious reasons. As soon as the battle starts, gamers will see Radahn shooting gravity spell-infused arrows from far away.

Radahn's gravity attacks in Elden Ring can practically one-shot a player (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

They will have to dodge them and then slowly summon the NPCs one by one. Once players get close to him, the fight begins. Radahn's fight involves switching between fighting on foot and Torrent.

Users should engage only as long as the NPCs are alive. As soon as they die, individuals should immediately disengage and look for the summon signs again to gather the NPCs once more.

Radahn's attacks have massive hitboxes, and dodging them is next to impossible. He will rotate like a spinning top with his dual-handed greatswords and kill gamers of any level with two hits.

Once players damage him enough, he changes his swords to magical weapons and starts performing gravity attacks. He will pull them close to him and then hit them hard with both his swords to finish off.

Once he reaches below 50% health, Radahn will move to his second phase. He leaves the battlefield and rains down in the form of a meteor. Now, he starts using both magic as well as physical attacks.

He summons massive orbs of gravity and will attack anyone he has his sights on (it can be an NPC or the gamer). These gravity orbs have the one-shot capability and thus should be dealt with care.

He will also release smaller magical orbs and shoot them at players trying to run away from him. Overall, this fight is a test of endurance, patience, and a little bit of luck.

Location: South of Caelid (Boss fight unlocked as part of a quest involving Ranni, the Witch)

5) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia, Blade of Miquella is arguably one of the hardest bosses in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

The final boss on this list has to be Malenia, Blade of Miquella. She is the strongest boss in Elden Ring and can even compete against the likes of Orphan of Kos from Bloodborne.

The first phase of the boss is straightforward. She uses slow and extremely telegraphed attacks that can be dodged quite easily. She might use a weapon art once in a while, but otherwise, nothing out of the ordinary.

The fight truly begins in the second phase. It is vital to remember that, unlike most bosses, her second phase starts with 80% health and not at 50%, meaning players have to kill her twice.

Malenia's massive rot attack in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

However, that is easier said than done. Once in the second phase, Malenia will fly up and slam down to the ground. As soon as she does, a massive shockwave will be released, inflicting scarlet rot.

Rot is hugely annoying to deal with, and Malenia's attacks make it even more frustrating. This is because, apart from the rot, her attacks become much faster, and she will deal more damage.

Her weapon art also gets infused with rot, which can be problematic. Apart from that, there is another attack where Malenia flies up and summons small copies of herself that rush at players and deal damage while inflicting rot.

The only saving grace is that her health is not that big, which means learning her moves and bringing a hard-hitting weapon are the only ways to deal with her.

Location: Elphael, Brace of Haligtree

