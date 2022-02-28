How to defeat Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

Leonine Misbegotten is one of the bosses within Elden Ring that isn't a Demi-god but warrants an achievement for his defeat. As players begin to explore the southern parts of Limgrave, they are bound to run into the greatsword wielding beast.

The southernmost point in Limgrave, which ends up being Castle Morne, is what players will need to find before they attack Leonine Misbegotten. He won't be found within the castle itself, but rather in an outside arena sitting behind a castle wall. It's there that players will face off against the Leo and his Game of Thrones-like weapon.

Fighting Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

Earn a greatsword for the fight (Image via FromSoftware)

For players that haven't taken on any main bosses yet, Leonine Misbegotten can be an aggressive battle to get over. There isn't a lot of breathing room when defending against the Leo, and that is due to the continuous sweeps of the sword along with leap attacks. But like most other aggressive bosses in the game, much of the fight will come down to rhythm.

Tips for fighting Leonine Misbegotten:

The battle begins in an open arena, and the boss is a humanoid with a greatsword.

Leo uses quick follow up attacks and jumps to dish out some fast damage.

Blocking him will take plenty of stamina per hit, so barricade may be required for shield users.

Dodging the quick telegraphs is the best option, and players can time their rhythm easily.

Using nearly any summon, such as the wolves or the jellyfish, will be great distractions for the boss to earn some easy damage.

Overall, the battle is fairly straightforward, so there are no real hacks for the battle. Strong hits and timed attacks with an additional summon to distract is good enough.

What does Leonine Misbegotten drop as a reward?

Many players have been searching for Leo in Elden Ring, and that is because of the sword reward that he drops. Fans of Game of Thrones in particular may want to get their hands on the Colossal Sword from Castle Morne.

The weapon is called the Grafted Blade Greatsword, and the name is given because all the blades are forged together. Many fans are calling it an Easter Egg for the television series, which would make sense considering George R. R. Martin was involved in the project.

