How to get a greatsword early in Elden Ring

Players in Elden Ring will need to find nearly any weapon that they want to use, and that includes a greatsword. While every class gets a starting weapon to utilize, a greatsword is typically left out of the mix, and users will need to explore the world of Lands Between.

The good news is that gamers can get their hands on a greatsword super early on, and there is nearly no resistance to loot it. Whether it's for an early build or a change in heart, there are a couple of options available.

Starting an early greatsword build in Elden Ring

Lordsworn is a solid option (Image via FromSoftware)

Perhaps the easiest greatsword to get in Elden Ring is the Lordsworn's version, especially for players who want to start their build early. It's entirely possible to get a hold of the weapon within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Users first need to complete the tutorial, and then the world will open up. Once the path is open, and the first lost grace is lit, the quest for a new sword can start.

Picking up the Lordsworn's Greatsword

As gamers walk into the open world, they are introduced to the region of Limgrave.

Players should head north from the first lost grace site. The bright gold line will guide the way to the main boss, which is the same direction.

When players arrive at the Stormhill Gate, there will be a set of ruins to the right side.

Check the carriages for the Lordsworn weapon, which should be the closest one to the gate.

Users can loot the chest in the carriage and fight or run.

There are other greatswords that they can collect in Limgrave. However, some will be much harder to get in Elden Ring.

Bloodfang and Claymore in Elden Ring

For players who want another classic sword option, they can head to Castle Morne all the way in the south of Limgrave. At the start of the castle on the right, it can be picked up as loot.

Then there is the Bloodfang, which is the curved greatsword tied to an evergaol boss. This can also be found on the way to Castle Morne, but gamers will need to defeat the bloodhound boss to get it. With persistence, this sword can be earned.

