Where to take Irina's letter in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players exploring the starting area may come across an NPC named Irina. When they meet up with her at the end of the Bridge of Sacrifice, she asks users to deliver a letter to her father.

She states that he was protecting the castle to the south and she is concerned for his well-being and wants gamers to check on him. This is where they should deliver the letter.

Delivering Irina's letter in Elden Ring

After picking up the letter to deliver from Irina, players should begin traveling south down the path. The castle that they seek for this delivery is Castle Morne, and it just so happens to be south of Irina.

When users begin traveling south, they will want to head past Castle Morne Rampart because they need to travel to the actual Castle Morne itself to complete this quest.

Defeating the ogre

After players arrive at Castle Morne they will need to fight their way inside (Image via Elden Ring)

Once gamers arrive at Castle Morne, they will find that it is currently being protected by a large ogre, who they need to defeat to continue their journey. The ogre will fire a bow at players, and they will need to avoid being stuck to strike down the ogre and gain entrance to the castle.

Once the creature has been vanquished, users should head inside the castle.

Take the elevator

Inside the main entrance of the castle is an elevator that players will need to take. Upon entering, they will find themselves face-to-face with a multitude of dangerous foes.

At the top, gamers will enter the courtyard. Inside are more enemies that they will need to engage in combat with. Users should clear the area and run past the right side of the fire to the inner part of the castle.

Head up the ladders

Players can climb up the ladders to move further into Castle Morne (Image via Elden Ring)

From here, players should proceed up two different ladders and move forward along this path until they can reach a point where they can lower themselves onto a castle rampart wall. Once here, there will be a few enemies to fight before users can head left along the rampart, coming to another group of enemies.

They must fight these opponents and proceed up the stairs to the top of the castle.

Speak to Irina's father

Once gamers are at the top of the castle, they will find Irina's father, Edgar, sitting at a height. They simply need to approach him to deliver the letter and complete the quest.

For their troubles, players will receive a sacrificial twig, which prevents rune loss on death, but is consumed in the process. It is a good reward for a risky mission.

