What are Golden Runes used for in Elden Ring?

Golden Runes are some of the most valuable items players can come across in Elden Ring.

Runes themselves are the main currency in the new title developed by FromSoftware Inc. They act as an XP source and can be used to purchase items from various vendors within the Lands Between.

Players lose their Runes upon death, but they can be re-acquired. If players can't manage to get their Runes back, they might come across Golden Runes on their journey. This is a collection of Runes wrapped into one item.

How to find Golden Runes in Elden Ring

The Lands Between is where Elden Ring takes place (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Golden Runes can be found all throughout the Lands Between. Most commonly, they will be found on the bodies of defeated enemies or inside glowing skulls. These skulls can be smashed by players to obtain the item.

On top of that, there are several Golden Runes simply laying around waiting to be picked up. Look for them in random structures, in dungeons, or at the top of cliffs in Elden Ring.

How to use Golden Runes

A look at Golden Runes in an Elden Ring inventory (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Runes are needed to purchase or upgrade gear and level up some of the attributes of a character. Most of the time, a player won't have too many Runes on them at any time.

Players spend the majority of them quickly to make a character stronger or to acquire more powerful weapons and armor. That is where Golden Runes become a useful item to have.

Head to the inventory screen and locate a Golden Rune. Select it and choose how many will be used. The character will smash the Golden Rune and absorb the energy that is emitted from it.

This will add to the total Rune count players have. The lowest number of Runes a Golden Rune provides is 200, allowing players to add a decent amount no matter the rarity of the Golden Rune used.

