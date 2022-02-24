How to level up in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is an RPG at heart and that means players will need to level up if they wish to stay strong in the open world. Levels are even more important in a game where nearly any enemy can mean death if players aren't careful.

In general, Elden Ring shares a ton of gameplay traits with the Dark Souls games, and that includes the level up process as well. Fans of previous Fromsoftware games will be immediately familiar with the process, but the latest game introduces a twist in the system that works far better with an open-world game.

Using runes to level up in Elden Ring

The maiden can assist the player in some grace sites. (Image via FromSoftware)

The level-up process in Elden Ring is similar to that in other FromSoftware games in which players will need to find a resting place. However, there is no single person that helps in the process, and there is no exact shrine that players need to visit. Instead, players can head to any lost grace site that they have unlocked to carry out the process. This can even be done by fast-travelling for a quick level up.

How to level up:

Travel to any lost grace site that is unlocked on the map.

Interact with the grace site and select the option to increase power and level up.

Players will need to spend Golden Runes, which are the same idea as souls or echos.

Each subsequent level will require more runes to be collected and spent.

Players can use those runes to level up stats such as Vigor, Strength, and Intelligence for example.

Collecting Runes is the key to leveling up in Elden Ring, and they can be collected from two major ways. Players can either kill enemies or use rune consumables to get a bunch at once. However, it's incredibly important to stay alive with a stash of runes.

What does a level up do in Elden Ring?

Depending on the stats that players choose to increase, there are a number of things that can happen with each level. Most of the time, that singular stat will affect one major element of gameplay. This can include HP, stamina, or weapon damage.

Levels can also increase the amount of defense that players have overall. Continuing to level one stat will also allow players to access items that were previously unusable. However, these stats will all depend on the build that players want.

Edited by Mayank Shete