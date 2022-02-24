How to write messages in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a Soulsborne game, but it is also one of the most interactive games out there. The game has a well-developed multiplayer that players can use to move to other worlds to help their friends or for the sake of invading.

Apart from that, the multiplayer mode also allows players to leave messages for others to read. These messages can be found as white marks all over the ground as soon as players go online within the game.

🦑Oh BABY🦑 @TentacleFetish Very excited to locate all the fire messages left by people in Elden Ring Very excited to locate all the fire messages left by people in Elden Ring https://t.co/UmZpt6EDVJ

There are certain steps that players need to follow in order to use this feature. The following article will provide a step-by-step guide through which players will be able to drop messages and interact more with the community.

Everything Elden Ring players need to know about writing messages within the game

Writing messages is one of the most unique features available to players. This is because these messages can be used to write something general like "Praise the Sun" or be informative like "Danger ahead."

Players can also use it to trick others with messages like "Try Jumping" and bait them into dangerous situations in the game. However, before any of this is done, players will need to know how to write messages.

Steps to write messages

1.Click on Log-in in the title menu of the game

2. Once inside the game, go to the main menu

3. Look for the section that says 'Messages'

4. Select that option and choose the exact message you want to write

5. Finalize the message and it will be engraved on the ground

It is important to remember that the messages that players type are restrictive. As mentioned in the fourth step, players need to choose what they want to write. There are only certain phrases that can be chosen and the game restricts players to those.

In-built message box from main menu (Image via Elden Ring)

This is done to prevent harassment or the usage of profanity within the game. There are players who often cross limits on account of frustration that develops by dying from bosses and they indulge in activities that spread toxicity within the community. Thus, FromSoftware tries to ensure that a brake is put to that within the game.

Tarnished's Wizened Finger is a second way of writing messages (Image via Elden Ring)

Finally, it is vital to note that players can also use an item called "Tarnished's Wizened Finger" to write messages. However, they need to be online as the entire feature of message writing does not work offline.

Edited by Mayank Shete