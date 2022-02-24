"Holy s**t Elden Ring is actually Goated": Fans react in amazement at the game's 97 rating on Metacritic

It's not yet February 25, which means Elden Ring is still not out for the general public, but the ratings by esteemed sources are out for the viewers.

The gaming community has eagerly anticipated the latest upcoming game from FromSoftware for a long time now. The very fact that the game won its most anticipated title of the year twice at The Game Awards measures the hype. The game is almost here, and if its Metascore is anything to go by, it's a 'must play.

#1 - Elden Ring [*97*] - a Metacritic Must-Play The Best-Reviewed PS5 Games of All-Time: metacritic.com/browse/games/s… #1 - Elden Ring [*97*] - a Metacritic Must-Play The Best-Reviewed PS5 Games of All-Time: metacritic.com/browse/games/s… #ELDENRING #1 - Elden Ring [*97*] - a Metacritic Must-Play https://t.co/9BjbGVyYCd

However, the Metascore, as high as it is at 97, is just a number. The grand nature of the game can perhaps be best understood from the social media reactions.

What's even more amazing is the fact that from common gamers to established journalists, everyone has left their expression after witnessing Elden Ring's Metascore.

POLO🇭🇹 @NYsfinezt Holy shit elden ring is actually goated I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 98 META Holy shit elden ring is actually goated I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 98 META https://t.co/hTM13Bbw7R

Elden Ring's 97 Metascore shocks the gaming world

It's to be noted that many had expected Elden Ring to be good, given the background of the game's development. Horizon Forbidden West, touted as a potential Game of the Year candidate has a Metascore of 88. So when Elden Ring's Metascore, after early reviews, is at 97, it shocked even the biggest admirers.

Earlier in the day, the game was even rated at 98, but more reviews have reduced it by 1. According to Metacritic policy, any game with a Metascore of 90 and above is dubbed a 'must play'.

Such has been the game's craze that there were temporary reports of Metacritic becoming unavailable to some. One user was sure to find humor in adversity as they had to wait longer to check the score and reviews of Elden Ring.

noablender @nooblender 503??? Elden Ring's metascore is higher than we could have imagined 503??? Elden Ring's metascore is higher than we could have imagined https://t.co/8hg8aNMfwu

As game developers, FromSoftware already has an excellent reputation, and it will now be increased further by their latest product.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales It appears From Software have delivered a true masterpiece with Elden Ring



At a mind blowing 97 Metacritic and 97 on OpenCritic with a 100% Critics Recommend score Elden Ring is one of the highest reviewed games of All-Time



Unbelievable scores. Wow It appears From Software have delivered a true masterpiece with Elden RingAt a mind blowing 97 Metacritic and 97 on OpenCritic with a 100% Critics Recommend score Elden Ring is one of the highest reviewed games of All-TimeUnbelievable scores. Wow https://t.co/XUy1hTqFFR

It wasn't just the gaming community as Twitter handles related to cryptocurrency, and NFTs congratulated the game as well.

Traders Anonymous @TheAnonTraders



Homage to From Software's Elden Ring



97 on Metacritic, 100% of critics recommend, making Elden Ring is one of the highest reviewed games of All-Time



Sounds like a winning trade to us



#NFT #trading Traders, any of you game?Homage to From Software's Elden Ring97 on Metacritic, 100% of critics recommend, making Elden Ring is one of the highest reviewed games of All-TimeSounds like a winning trade to us #NFT Community #NFT artist #forex Traders, any of you game? Homage to From Software's Elden Ring97 on Metacritic, 100% of critics recommend, making Elden Ring is one of the highest reviewed games of All-TimeSounds like a winning trade to us#NFT #NFTCommunity #NFTartist #forex #trading https://t.co/LASipaDPJv

One fan tweeted hilariously about how the potential winner of the Game of the Year title has shifted within a week from one to two great candidates.

There have been speculations about future games being rated as high as Elden Ring.

Master Shake @_Master__Shake_ Will Starfield have a massive success with metacritc like Elden Ring?



Will it stay at 97 or go up or down?



Predictions down below please Will Starfield have a massive success with metacritc like Elden Ring? Will it stay at 97 or go up or down?Predictions down below please https://t.co/kz7hKOKeiY

The Metascore has even attracted gamers who aren't exactly fond of souls like games per their own admissions.

Emil Manninen @EmilManninen #PS5 Elden Ring standing on 97 metacritic reviews are just so insane. Im not the biggest souls fan but this game will be something different. Just need to finnish #HorizonForbiddenWest , which also is a 10/10 for me! #ELDENRING Elden Ring standing on 97 metacritic reviews are just so insane. Im not the biggest souls fan but this game will be something different. Just need to finnish #HorizonForbiddenWest, which also is a 10/10 for me! #ELDENRING #PS5

As mentioned before, it is widely expected that Elden Ring will do well in reviews. But 97 feels like something from outside of this world.

Jason Jackson @Definity_DJJ I knew #ELDENRING would get high scores but was not expecting a 97 on metacritic. Can't wait! I knew #ELDENRING would get high scores but was not expecting a 97 on metacritic. Can't wait!

In a certain sense, the scores are unreal indeed.

Is Bloodborne on PC @isbbonpc So... a 97/100 average for Elden Ring!



This feels unreal at this point. So... a 97/100 average for Elden Ring!This feels unreal at this point.

Nobody expected Elden Ring to do poorly, but if critics are to be believed, it has blown everyone's minds. However, players are still advised to go through detailed reviews as not every genre is meant for everyone.

