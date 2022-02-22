Horizon Forbidden West: Should you stay or wait to go to the Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West offers players a handful of critical choices throughout the main story.

Some of these choices impact the environment, while others are not as detrimental or necessary as the game makes them seem. One decision that falls in the latter category is whether Aloy will wait or go to the Forbidden West immediately.

There are no ramifications for either choice but one should leave immediately since you have to pick one. The wait only prolongs the continuation of the main Horizon Forbidden West storyline.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Do not wait to leave for Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy is given the decision to stay or go (Image via Guerilla Games)

Any choice presented in a video game is ultimately up to the player. It all depends on how you want to progress through the game, with your own opinions and creativity.

In a game like Horizon Forbidden West, the story is one of the most essential elements. There is no need to keep the story waiting, as that is the reason why many players have purchased the game.

The decision has no impact on the story (Image via Guerilla Games)

At the start, and after a lengthy introduction, Aloy meets the Tenakth tribe. They control the Western Front of the in-game world. The tribe can grant passage through the land as she looks for Sylens.

Waiting for the Tenakth Embassy allows players to explore No Man's Land a bit more. There is no consequence to either chance, so preventing the story from progressing isn't worth it.

The Embassy doesn't begin at a certain point if you choose to wait. It only kicks off when you select that you will venture out, despite how the weight of the dialogue may seem.

Aloy has always seemed like a bit of a rebellious spirit anyway, so heading out immediately is the right choice. The true story begins, and you will be able to discover all the secrets that the Forbidden West holds.

