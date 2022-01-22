How old is Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West resumes the story of Aloy through a post-apocalyptic United States swarming with deadly machines.

As the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the upcoming title introduces a plague-like disease known as the Red Blight. Aloy tasks herself with discovering its origins and putting a stop to it.

The latest game will show just how much she has matured in such a short time and leaves players wondering how old Aloy may be. The timeline of the Horizon games puts her at about 19 or 20.

Aloy is closer to 20 years old in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy was born or created in the year 3021. Horizon Zero Dawn shows her at infancy being cared for by Rost, the man cast out by the Nora tribe. It then cuts to a definitive six years later.

Aged six, Aloy falls into a bunker built by ancient humans. This is where she discovers the Focus, an augmented-reality machine, and begins her journey toward competing in the Proving.

Zero Dawn skips forward 12 years at that point, meaning Aloy is 18 during the events of that game. There is no birthday celebration, so it is a bit of a mystery regarding how much time passes during Zero Dawn.

Plot summaries of Horizon Forbidden West state that it takes place roughly six months after Zero Dawn. Forbidden West is set to be a much larger journey in terms of scale and length.

Based on that information, it can be determined that Aloy is at least 19 years old but could very well be 20 or close to it. She is a determined young woman ready to help her tribe at all costs.

Horizon Forbidden West releases on February 18 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Users will control Aloy as she continues to grow into the skillful warrior she is destined to be.

