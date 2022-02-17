How to fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West

The world of Horizon Forbidden West offers plenty of ground for players to cover and the ability to fast travel will be integral for anyone that wants to save time. However, the process of using the fast travel system isn't as straightforward as it could be.

The system itself is based around the Campfires that are scattered all across the Forbidden West. These are similar to the fires that were available in Horizon Zero Dawn, especially because they serve as both a fast travel point and a save point. However, players can't simply fast travel to fires when they want, and that makes the system a bit more confusing.

Using the fast travel system in Horizon Forbidden West

Camps allow players to travel around the map. (Image via PlayStation)

Any time players get near a Campfire in Horizon Forbidden West (or if they interact with it), the ability to fast travel will become available. Unlike many other open-world games, players can't simply open the map and choose a Campfire to travel to. Instead, they either need to reach a fire directly or get a hold of a 'Fast Travel Pack' that gives Aloy more options.

The typical way to fast travel, and the cheapest, is to head over to a Campfire directly. When players interact with the fire, they will have three options: quicksave the game, manually save the game or select "circle" to fast travel. When using the travel option, players can freely travel to any other Campfires that they have unlocked on the map.

Another option is to use a Fast Travel Pack, but these are limited options within Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy will begin the game with two travel packs, so players will have the chance to use them early on. Players can use them to open the map at any time and choose a Campfire for an easy teleport.

How to get more Fast Travel Packs in Horizon Forbidden West

Sometimes Fast Travel packs can be found in containers, but most of the time, there are only two ways to get more. The first way is to simply buy them from Hunters or any other shops that have them. This will only require players to spend Metal Shards to get more.

Another method is to open the Hunter's Kit and craft more packs. In this case, players can use Ridge-wood and Wild Meat to craft up to 50 at a time, which is more than enough to fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Danyal Arabi