Elden Ring reviews give the game huge amounts of praise

Elden Ring is almost here, but the reviews are already pouring in about the newest Soulslike adventure.

The spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. It has fans eagerly waiting to put themselves through the torment a game like this delivers.

The reviews have been nothing but positive, even after the reviewers had to fight their way through the difficult action-adventure title. With several 10/10 scores and indications that it is a must-play, Elden Ring is off to a great start.

Elden Ring receives a large majority of positive reviews

Reviews from the most respected and popular sources have great things to say about the FromSoftware Inc. title. Here are all of the major reviews for the game (per Wikipedia) and the scores that came with them:

Metacritic : 95/100 on PC, 95/100 on Xbox Series X|S, 97/100 on PS4

: 95/100 on PC, 95/100 on Xbox Series X|S, 97/100 on PS4 Destructoid : 10/10

: 10/10 Easy Allies : 9.5/10

: 9.5/10 Game Informer : 10/10

: 10/10 GameRevolution : 10/10

: 10/10 GameSpot : 10/10

: 10/10 GamesRader+ : 5 Stars

: 5 Stars Hardcore Gamer : 5/5

: 5/5 IGN : 10/10

: 10/10 PC Gamer (US) : 90/100

: 90/100 PCGamesN : 10/10

: 10/10 Shacknews : 9/10

: 9/10 The Guardian : 5 Stars

: 5 Stars VG247 : 5 Stars

: 5 Stars VideoGamer.com: 9/10

Other publications don't provide a score but relay that players need to avoid or purchase the game that is being reviewed. Elden Ring has been labeled as a positive experience by several, such as Rock, Paper, Shotgun:

"No matter how hostile the game’s world may be, it pushes you to succeed and carve out your own adventures. It is, by far, the most encouraging Souls yet."

Many Soulslike fans were worried that the game's difficulty would be unmanageable like other games in the FromSoftware Inc. library. Producer Yasuhiro Kitao quelled that fear in an interview:

“Elden Ring is the perfect title for those who have been interested in our games in the past but who have been put off by concerns about the games being too difficult."

After looking at some of the reviews, it seems like that statement is correct. The game isn't as unforgiving but still provides a tough experience that players will ultimately be proud to complete.

