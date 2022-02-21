Every class in Elden Ring

Elden Ring will have 10 classes that players can choose from at the beginning of the game.

There were different classes available in the Closed Network Test, but the official classes had been revealed prior to the game's release. There could also be additional ones added before the game launches or even after.

Each class starts at a different level and focuses on specific skills. All of them have their own set of gear and weapons to begin with, as well. The 10 classes give players plenty of options.

All classes confirmed for Elden Ring

Mat Paget @MatPaget I can barely take it anymore. What builds are people playing in Elden Ring? I’m going strength, but I have no idea if I should choose Hero or Vagabond as my starting class. Hero was pretty niiiiice in the network test. I can barely take it anymore. What builds are people playing in Elden Ring? I’m going strength, but I have no idea if I should choose Hero or Vagabond as my starting class. Hero was pretty niiiiice in the network test. https://t.co/3HURv0vOxy

Here are all 10 classes confirmed for Elden Ring and the official descriptions given to them by FromSoftware Inc. and Bandai Namco:

Wretch: A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have.

A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have. Prophet: A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.

A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations. Confessor: A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incatations.

A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incatations. Samurai: A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows.

A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows. Astrologer: A scholer who reads fate in the stars. Heir to the school of glintstone sorcery.

A scholer who reads fate in the stars. Heir to the school of glintstone sorcery. Bandit: A dangerous bandit who strikes for weak points. Excels at ranged combat with bows.

A dangerous bandit who strikes for weak points. Excels at ranged combat with bows. Prisoner: A prisoner bound in an iron mask. Studied in glintstone sorcery, having lived among the elite prior to sentencing.

A prisoner bound in an iron mask. Studied in glintstone sorcery, having lived among the elite prior to sentencing. Vagabond: A knight exiled from their homeland to wander. A solid, armor-clad origin.

A knight exiled from their homeland to wander. A solid, armor-clad origin. Warrior: A nomad warrior who fights wielding two blades at once. An origin of exceptional technique.

A nomad warrior who fights wielding two blades at once. An origin of exceptional technique. Hero: A stalwar hero, at home with a battleaxe, descended from a badlands chieftain.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



PROPHET: A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.



Pre-Order eldenring.com WRETCH: A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have.PROPHET: A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.Pre-Order #ELDENRING WRETCH: A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have.PROPHET: A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.Pre-Order #ELDENRING: eldenring.com https://t.co/7dfeY3IgAw

With so many classes, weapons, gears, and abilities, there will surely be several ways to play Elden Ring. It truly looks like there will be something available for any gamer's playstyle.

The latest action role-playing game by Hidetaka Miyazaki releases on February 25, 2022, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan