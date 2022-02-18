As Elden Ring's release date draws near, more information about the game continues to trickle out. More classes were recently revealed, bringing the total number to 10.
Players who have never taken on a Soulslike game before may find themselves overwhelmed by the choice of classes in Elden Ring. As with most class-based games, some classes will be more suited to advanced players, while beginners to the genre can't go wrong with the Warrior class. In this article, we explain why it is the best choice for newbies.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.
The Warrior class is the best beginner class in Elden Ring
Soulslike games are notorious for their difficulty. These are some of the toughest games to finish, with treacherous lands to cross and ultra-powerful bosses to battle.
That's what makes the Warrior class the best one to start with for beginners. It isn't fancy and is easy to control. Players will get up close and personal with their enemies, using melee attacks that deal incredible damage.
The Closed Network Test had classes that won't necessarily be in the final build of the game, so the skills and stats given to the Warrior Class may vary when the game is officially released.
Here are the starting stats if the Closed Network Test is anything to go by:
- Soul Level 8
- Dexterity 16
- Vigor 11
- Mind 12
- Intelligence 10
- Endurance 11
- Faith 8
- Strength 10
- Arcane 9
And here is the starting equipment:
- Scimitar x2
- Buckler
- Blue Cloth Cowl
- Blue Cloth Vest
- Swordsman Gauntlets
- Swordsman Greaves
Its top stat is Dexterity. It is required to wield advanced armaments and is key for builds that focus on speed and movement. The next most important stat is Vigor, which determines the character's HP.
Beginners jumping into Elden Ring probably won't be well-versed in any spell builds or ranged builds. Focusing on the Warrior class and going straight on the offensive is the best choice when compared to every other class.