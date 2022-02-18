What exact time does Elden Ring release?

After a short delay, the highly anticipated Elden Ring will be arriving on systems this month.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. It is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and made in collaboration with George R. R. Martin.

Fans can finally rest easy as there won't be any further delays. The Soulsike action-adventure title releases on February 25, 2022 at midnight local time.

The game was originally announced at E3 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In June 2021, a trailer dropped announcing a January 21, 2022 release date.

The release date announcement cemented the title coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well. A handful of months later, however, the developers revealed that Elden Ring would be delayed.

In October 2021, FromSoftware Inc. changed the date to February 25, 2022. No other changes have taken place and the company is doing everything it can to ensure the game is made available on that date.

Not everyone will gain access to it at the same time. A player's location will determine when they are able to play. Midnight local time is when it will officially open up.

In terms of UTC, Coordinated Universal Time, here is a list of major areas and when the game will launch there:

US West Coast -8 UTC

US East Coast -5 UTC

United Kingdom +0 UTC

Philippines +8 UTC

Japan +9 UTC

Australian East Coast +11 UTC

New Zealand +13 UTC

This means that some regions will be able to hop in and play the game hours before others. This isn't a new concept, but game developers have strayed away from it for the past several years.

The decision could have been made to ease server stress on the systems being used, especially PC. Elden Ring is highly anticipated and a simultaneous global release could cause Steam to crash.

